ServiceNow Developer
2024-02-22
Do you want to be part of a team where we explore new ways of working, focus on customers, and embrace our strong values? At Group IT, we're currently looking for an experienced ServiceNow Developer to join our team.
Shortly about us
We release the power of people to innovate and develop relevant products that set the stage for modern experiences in all parts of Sandvik. Our product team develops and operates tool capabilities supporting Sandvik business units in reducing risk and driving efficiency. We welcome you to an exhilarating environment where you have the possibility of influencing our organization!
Your mission
In this position, you build and enhance functions on the ServiceNow platform - focusing on creating a smooth and automated process for all our colleagues globally. You have a variety of tasks, working closely together with your team and stakeholders to create the best experience possible and at the same time, expand the vision of future functions in the ServiceNow platform. By addressing both user and business needs, you create effective solutions that meet functional, compliance, and quality requirements. This involves translating business needs into working services, defining requirements, designing, developing, testing, releasing, and maintaining the solutions. Additionally, you always explore options for evolving these solutions to provide even more value over time.
You work in a team that has the scope of Incident, Problem, Change, Request, Service Catalog and Knowledge management. Joining us, you'll have the chance to work with the latest and greatest ServiceNow capabilities such as Employee Center, Predictive Intelligence/Machine Learning, UI Builder, AI Search and all the new capabilities to come.
The location is in either Stockholm or Sandviken and we offer a hybrid work setup with a mix of office and remote work. Some travel between Stockholm and Sandviken is a natural part of the job.
Your character
Within our team, we pride ourselves on a collaborative team spirit, and we hope you do too! To be a perfect fit for this position, you have a strong sense of responsibility while also being self-aware and driven. You like to take the initiative and show a clear problem-solving mentality, accompanied with clear and concise communication skills.
To succeed in this role, you also need:
A relevant degree.
Knowledge and understanding of ITSM, CSDM and configuration management.
Certification as Certified System Administrator.
Good skills in JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
Excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing.
It's advantageous with experience in agile ways of working, Integration hub and Service Portfolio Management.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Anna Hall, recruiting manager, +46 (0)72 233 69 80
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 7, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0064339.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
