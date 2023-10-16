ServiceNow Developer
Sreehith Consulting, a forward-thinking and dynamic organization dedicated to providing cutting-edge IT solutions, is embarking on an exciting journey to find a skilled and talented ServiceNow Developer. In our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, we are seeking a passionate individual who can join our team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of IT services. If you are an experienced ServiceNow Developer looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we invite you to explore this unique career opportunity with us. Join us in pushing the boundaries of IT service management and delivering solutions that transform businesses and enhance user experiences. Your future at Sreehith Consulting awaits!
Locations: Stockholm - Gothenburg - Malmö
Remuneration: Best in Industry
Your role as ServiceNow Developer
• Expertise in ServiceNow development, implementation, and integration
• Expertise in ServiceNow Portal ESC Development & Data Structure
• Knowledge of DevOps processes, SDLC and supporting toolsets including use of ServiceNow DevOps
• Extensive ServiceNow implementation experience
• Highly proficient with Angular, Typescript
• JavaScript, HTML, CSS
• Proficiency with integration web technologies (e.g., XML, SAML, JSON, SOAP, AJAX, Jelly, or PERL scripting.
• Hand-coding of DHTML/XHTML and CSS.
• Understanding of operations processes and system administration=
• Understanding of network protocols and client-server communication
• Proficiency with configuration management tools
• Strong understanding of ITSM processes along with ITIL
Ideally to be successful as ServiceNow Developer
• Proven experience as a key technical resource leading the development of integration solutions in areas for CSM, ITSM, ITOM, ITAM etc.
• Identity Management service (SSO/LDAP)
• MID Server Set Up, connectivity check, ECC queue logs troubleshooting, MID selection algorithm.
• Service Mapping & Discovery integration (CMDB)
• Excellent Knowledge of integrating with internal and external applications and systems.
• Service Oriented architecture and web services integration (SOAP, WSDL, JAX-WS)
• Relational database expertise in relation to an enterprise software system
Sound interesting? Please do apply directly for more detail.
