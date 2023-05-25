Service Technician within automotive industry to Horiba
Do you have a technical interest and want to be part of a workplace where you will have a long-term and dedicated training plan to become independent in your role? HORIBA offers you a high-quality opportunity in a forward-thinking and international environment. Send your application today - we applies ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
• Service and calibration of exhaust analyse & measurement systems on site at their customers
• Support for automation and dynamometer systems used for driveline simulation
• Investigation, troubleshooting, and repair of measurement and automation systems
• New installations and commissioning of demo systems
• Introducing, assisting, and supporting customers with their systems and applications.
HORIBA is seeking a Service Technician to join the team in Södertälje, where there are currently 3 colleagues. During the first 6 months, you will work alongside your mentor to gradually become more independent. In this role, you will work at one of HORIBA's customer sites, collaborating with the team. HORIBA is an international company at the forefront of technological development and currently has 19 employees in Sweden. They are regarded as one of the leading companies in their niche. The company culture is welcoming, familial, and supportive.
You are offered:
• A long-term workplace where you have the opportunity to develop at HORIBA
• A versatile and exciting position within an international and expanding industry
• A high degree of freedom and the possibility to work under your own responsibility
• Dedicated training plans
• Short and fast decision paths
• A great team of colleagues that will support as well as provide a great working climate
Client information:
The HORIBA Group of worldwide companies provides an extensive array of instruments and systems for applications ranging from automotive R&D, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing and metrology, to a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. Proven quality and trustworthy performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Completed relevant secondary education
• Have a B driver's license, it is an advantage if you have access to your own car
• Have a good PC knowledge, especially in Microsoft Office
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Have a solid technical interest and wants to work hands-on
• Have the ability to read and understand technical documentation
It is meritorious if you have
• Have knowledge in Swedish
• Have experience in the automotive industry or as technical service staff
• Are certified in the high voltage electrical
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Flexible and willing to travel in your work
• Are self-motivated
• Are communicative
• Have a big technical interest
• Ability to work on your own as well as in a team
