Service Technician
2023-11-08
We are now looking for a Service Technician to join LEAD International Business Center to support our after-sales business operations.
As a Service Technician, you will be at the forefront of innovation, responsible for maintaining and servicing state-of-the-art equipment.
In this role, you will be responsible for on-site installation, maintenance, and repairs, as well as providing essential technical support to our valued customers.
Your dedication will play a vital role in maintaining our equipment's optimal performance and delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction.
Your role involves collaborating with the project management team and assisting clients in the Swedish market. You will serve as a specialist, closely partnering with our global customer service team to deliver post-sales support and training for our lithium-ion battery equipment.
Work Location and travel:
This position is in Skellefteå, Sweden, job performing with 100% Onsite. Based on job needs, it may require domestic & international travel. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local Swedish terms and conditions will apply.
Your primary responsibilities:
1. Responsible for positioning, installation, and commissioning of high precision LEAD equipment
2. Cooperate with commissioning technicians from HQ for fine commissioning and qualifying of LEAD equipment."
3. Monitor and guide external service provider, to finish positioning, installation, and basic commissioning work.
4. Trouble shooting and bring the machine back to standard status.
5. Perform gate review and test based on check list, make sure commission requirements are fulfilled.
6. Summarize lessons learned with regular report.
7. Interface to customer's engineer for clarification of necessary technical details
8. Responsible for implementation of after sales service order
9. Responsible for onsite problem identification, trouble shooting, recovery and maintenance activity.
10. Other tasks assigned by Manager.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
1. Solid practical skill with theoretical knowledge as mechanician or electrician
2. Skilled communication and team ability
3. Knowledge in MS Office software (Word/Excel/PPT)
Language skill: fluent in speaking and writing in Chinese and English, Knowledge in Swedish is a merit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Minnovation Jobbnummer
8249843