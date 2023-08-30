Service Technician
2023-08-30
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
We are now looking for further talent to join our journey to deliver superior customer experience. You will be part of our Global Aftermarket organisation which is instrumental to support Candela's growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities:
Maintenance, diagnose and repair boats in our dedicated service workshop located in Lidingö, Stockholm.
Conduct field service and repairs at customers or our partners facilities in Sweden and abroad.
Remotely support customer in Sweden and when needed the rest of the Candela world.
Service of boats (washing, polishing, preparing for winter storage etc).
Transport and launch boats, both by road and sea transport.
Participate in development of special service tools and service instructions for coming boat generations.
Participate in development of methods and process in connection to our service workshop.
Commissioning and customer hand-over of new boats.
Conduct sea trials.
To be successful in the role you need:
Experience as service technician, mechanic, or similar work environments, it is a plus if you have experience from working with electric vehicles but it is not a must.
Understanding of electrical systems and control electronics.
To be able to work independently.
Excellent English written, both written and spoken.
Team-oriented attitude.
It's a plus if you have:
Nautical experience or experience from working in the maritime industry.
BE driver's license.
Forklift license.
Crane license.
Additional language skills (more then English and Swedish).
Join a stellar team
This is a full-time position with the base in our service facility in Lidingö, Stockholm. Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but it is not a prerequisite for the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://candela.com/
Värdshusvägen 1 (visa karta
)
181 66 LIDINGÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Candela Speed Boat HQ Jobbnummer
8072813