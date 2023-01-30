Service technician
Job description
As we grow, we are now looking for a Service technician in Stockholm.
As a Service technician, you will be responsible for technical analysis of faulty material returned by customer and from internally rejected units.
The role is responsible to provide analysis information for product improvements. You are also expected to take direct actions, e.g. scrap or repair of the product.
What unites us at Randstad Engineering is our curiosity, our desire to contribute every day to the advancement of new technology, strengthened with a view on developing within our professional role.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Engineering, you get a competitive salary, benefits and the security of a collective agreement. Your Consultant Manager, who is always there for you, ensures that you get varied and developing assignments with different companies and for different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is our focus, and we offer you a large network with many social activities.
Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities:
Timely failure mode analysis and repair of products:
• returned by customer
• rejected from internal production or
• project defects
Use checklists to assist failure mode analysis of defect products
Create analysis protocol and document analysis in internal PLM system
Create new analysis methods and update checklists when necessary
Take part in quality improvement of products, e.g. feedback to QAE and development projects
Customer support including field service at customer site
For Service test equipment:
• Analyze and repair if needed
• Take part in its development
Qualifications
Electro technical education or equivalent experience
5-7 years' experience of:
• analysis on component level
• analogue and digital electronics
• electronics containing both hardware and software
Analysis skills of electronic products
Read and understand schematics
Measuring technique
Good skills in writing English
ESD knowledge
Root cause problem: Problem Solving
Success factors for the role:
Quality first
Strong analytical skills
Structured
Results oriented
Sense of urgency
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the area of technology and is part of Randstad, which operates in 38 countries globally and is a world leader in recruitment and consulting hires. Through this global network and in combination with a strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and services for you as an engineer. Our mission is to focus on helping you reach your full potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
