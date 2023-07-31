Service Technician (39470)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Åsele Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Åsele
2023-07-31
, Dorotea
, Vilhelmina
, Lycksele
, Strömsund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Åsele
, Malå
, Sundsvall
, Ljusdal
, Gällivare
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience and interest in electricity and mechanics? Do you want a challenging and varied job where you make a difference at a leading company in renewable energy?
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Västerbotten South
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a business unit responsible for sales, projects, installation and service for wind farms in these regions. We have a regional office in Malmö and warehouses around the countries. Vestas NCE strives to be the highest performing business unit within Vestas, both in terms of modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive place to work. With these ambitions, the service technician who takes care of customers' turbines plays an important role at the forefront of our service agreements. In this role, you will work in an exciting industry with committed colleagues. Right now we are looking for service technicians for our Siemens Park Trattberget, you will be part of a service team responsible for service and maintenance of our wind turbines in the area. We are looking for you with a positive attitude who enjoy working in teams. The service places strict demands on accuracy and professionalism as we are extremely keen that our service work is carried out with the highest quality and safety.
Tasks
Your duties will include:
Troubleshooting and repair on wind turbines, both mechanical and electrical
Service and maintenance of wind turbines in accordance with service agreements
Customer contact with owners regarding upcoming service/repairs and clear reporting of performed actions
Responsibility and care of the service car incl. its warehouse
Responsible for spare parts maintenance and inventory of premises warehouses as well as orders of materials/spare parts/tools, return goods etc.
Daily reporting and registration in our business system, Salesforce
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have:
Experience and/or education in electrical or mechanical engineering. You are also willing to develop your skills in the areas
Good general computer skills
Good oral and written proficiency in both Swedish and English (corporate language)
Previous experience as a service technician or similar work is meritorious
Driving licence
Competences
We believe that you have the following qualities:
You enjoy working in teams, communicating with other parts of the organization and you are service-minded
You are solution-oriented, driven, structured and able to work independently
When working at height, good body physique is required
You have a high security mindset
You are open to any unplanned overtime
Specific requirements:
A requirement for employment is that you are approved for mast and post certificates, which consist of a load ECG and a medical examination and which are performed during the recruitment process.
The service involves some travel with overnight stays for various further education and assistance in other areas. For this service, high flexibility in terms of travel and working hours is an absolute requirement.
What we offer
Our employees are our greatest asset. In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, such as wellness allowances and quick access to specialized medical care, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You will work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians in a stimulating environment, in a rapidly growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for an equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants.
Other information
For more information about the position, contact Linnéa Holm linho@vestas.com
/ +46 722 062 858. We process applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, or no later than 30/08/2023. We reserve the right to change or withdraw our jobs at any time, including before the advertised end date.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We are specialised in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Across the globe, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. We consider ourselves pioneers within the industry, as we continuously aim to design new solutions and technologies to create a more sustainable future for all of us. With more than 145 GW of wind power installed worldwide and 40+ years of experience in wind energy, we have an unmatched track record demonstrating our expertise within the field. With 29,000 employees globally, we are a diverse team united by a common goal: to power the solution - today, tomorrow, and far into the future. Vestas promotes a diverse workforce which embraces all social identities and is free of any discrimination. We commit to create and sustain an environment that acknowledges and harvests different experiences, skills, and perspectives. We also aim to give everyone equal access to opportunity. To learn more about our company and life at Vestas, we invite you to visit our website at www.vestas.com
and follow us on our social media channels. We also encourage you to join our Talent Universe to receive notifications on new and relevant postings. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574) Arbetsplats
Åsele Jobbnummer
7996341