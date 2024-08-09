Service Technician
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
By combining sensors, computers and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft flies above the water, reaching speeds and range previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats.
After launching Candela C-7, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we launched Candela C-8 in August 2021, the first electric boat intended for high volume production. We are also venturing into public transport with the revolutionary foiling P-12 ferry, built for the city of Stockholm. Our products are digital native, fully integrated and connected systems that gives unique possibilities when it comes to remote monitoring and support of the product.
We are now looking for further talent to join our journey to deliver superior customer experience. You will be part of our Global Aftermarket organisation which is instrumental to support Candela's growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities:
Maintenance, diagnose and repair boats in our dedicated service workshop located in Lidingö, Stockholm.
Conduct field service and repairs at customers or our partners facilities in Sweden and abroad.
Remotely support customer in Sweden and when needed the rest of the Candela world.
Service of boats (washing, polishing, preparing for winter storage etc).
Transport and launch boats, both by road and sea transport.
Participate in development of special service tools and service instructions for coming boat generations.
Participate in development of methods and process in connection to our service workshop.
Commissioning and customer hand-over of new boats.
Conduct sea trials.
To be successful in the role you need:
Experience as service technician, mechanic, or similar work environments, it is a plus if you have experience from working with electric vehicles but it is not a must.
Understanding of electrical systems and control electronics.
To be able to work independently.
Excellent English written, both written and spoken.
Team-oriented attitude.
It's a plus if you have:
Nautical experience or experience from working in the maritime industry.
BE driver's license.
Forklift license.
Crane license.
Additional language skills (more then English and Swedish).
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
We are a 200 + , multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
This is a full-time position with the base in our service facility in Lidingö, Stockholm. Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but it is not a prerequisite for the role.
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Information:
As a part of our standard recruitment process, all final candidates undergo a background check. It's done to enhance awareness about our future employees, ensure a safe working environment for our staff. This background check is mandatory and constitutes the final step of the recruitment process. We use an external partner. When we activate the background check you will receive more information. The background check is based on public information and conducted with your consent.
