Service Technician
2024-03-18
About the position
BoMill is looking for a Service Technician to join their committed team in Malmö.
Do you have a solid technical interest, experience, and confidence to work with technical equipment at the customer's site? Are you interested and skilled in working with computers and IT systems? Do you have a strong driving force and positive energy while being pragmatic and flexible? Then this might be the job for you!
As Service Technician at BoMill, you perform customer installations, service, and maintenance. You are quite often on site with customers or on the go. At home, you assemble and test products and support colleagues in different tasks in parallel with customer support and planning of maintenance and training activities. You will become an important cog in a small and focused organization, and you report to the Chief Technology Officer.
Responsibilities
Your overall work tasks as Service Technician include:
• Installation and commissioning of BoMill equipment at customer sites
• Field service and maintenance activities
• Documentation of service activities and improvement areas
• Provide remote assistance and guidance to customers and partners
• Education and training of customers and partners
• Assembly and testing of products
• Any needed and positive activities to support and strengthen the BoMill team
Your profile
You have a broad technical knowledge and interest, and preferably you also have a technical education. You are confident in using computers and you are skilled in IT related matters. You are good at working with your hands and you have knowledge about both mechanics and electricity. You have some or several years of experience in practical problem solving at customer sites, sometimes in time-limited situations. You are fluent in English, spoken and written, Swedish, and other languages is an advantage. B-driving license is required.
On a personal level, you are a positive and service minded team player who also can manage challenging situations on your own. You are an excellent and logical problem solver, and you have a strong driving force with a structured approach. You are flexible and willing to take care of any matters in a small business. Your communication skills are good, and you want to build strong relations in a dynamic and cross-cultural environment.
Welcome to apply for a developing and varied job in an exciting business!
with attached CV and personal letter. Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to receive any applications via email. We work with ongoing selection, feel free to apply for the position already today.
About the organisation
BoMill is a dedicated organization with highly motivated and skilled co-workers who provides advanced technical and groundbreaking equipment for quality sorting of cereal grains. BoMill is the only company in the world that can, in commercial quantities, sort grains based on the internal properties of the kernel. This new sorting process makes it possible to maximize the use of different grain batches in a way that has not previously been feasible. BoMill's latest modular sorting solution, named BoMill InSightTM, is able to segregate a batch, kernel by kernel, at a capacity up to 15 metric tons per hour, equivalent to 125,000 kernels per second.
BoMill, with existing customers in Europe and South America, is now expanding in the market. The company was founded in 2001, and since 2020 BoMill is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market. The Head office is located in Malmö.
