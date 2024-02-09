Service Technician
IPCO is now recruiting a technician for the Nordic region. The role will belong to a team in sales and service in Sandviken and support our external customers. The technician shall support with welding of steel belts and processing equipment.
Your work field will be external customers in the Nordic region and the challenges will be different from case to case. The customer need must be understood, analysed and a solution and/or a recommendation needs to be presented. You will work closely with sales and service in Nordic team to ensure the customer satisfaction.
Content of work
• Repairs and inspections of products and equipment at customer site. Report and document results after above actions per global way of working
• Maintain tools and equipment for service work
• Support the customer's product/equipment /processes by suggesting possible improvements and/or maintenance activities
• Ability to produce positive results in sales-client interventions
• Support sales activities such as fairs, internal work shops, customer activities, etc.
Required qualifications
• Welding using TIG
• Basic mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic understanding
• Self-motivated with a drive to get things done
• Willingness to continuously learn
• Basic skills in Microsoft office (word, excel)
• Ability to communicate in English
Education / Experience
• Welding experience TIG
• Basic mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic understanding
• Basic material understanding
Other information
Your personality and motivational level will be highly valued. Outmost valued is your capability to be cooperative, a good team player and willingness to get things done.
The position requires travels to our end customers in the Nordic region.
Location is at the IPCO headquarter in Sandviken
Key characteristics: very hands-on and operational approach with a strong drive to create value to the IPCO customers.
IPCO works for an equal workplace and we value differences. We believe that the employees' different backgrounds, experience, skills, and personalities contribute to the development of the business. In a recruitment context, a focus on diversity based on, for example, gender, age, and foreign background is a matter of course.
Start Date: after agreement
Location: Sandviken; Sweden
For further information about the job, please contact Donald Andersson donald.andersson@ipco.com
, +46 70 294 08 92
