Service Technician
2024-02-08
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Uppsala
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Tesla, our Service Technicians are the backbone of the Service operation, who consistently deliver a revolutionary and exceptional experience to Tesla customers every day, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
As a Service Technician, you will carry out a wide range of technical vehicle repairs, both with and without supervision, as well as focussing on the continuous development of your technical skills. We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and you will help ensure an equally innovative service to customers.
To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to build on your technical skill set and thrive in a team environment.
Responsibilities
Perform repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles, either with or without supervision depending on skill level
Demonstrate a fundamental understanding of multiple Tesla vehicle systems and subsystems
Clean and detail vehicles when needed, inspecting vehicles prior to customer delivery either after a completed service or the delivery of new cars
Collaborate with Senior Technicians in their work and move towards more advanced tasks as part of your development, continuously learning and developing your knowledge and skills
Self-manage technical expertise development
Operate a variety of hand-powered and motorized shop tools, calibrating and inspecting equipment as well as working with Tesla specific software and vehicle diagnostic tools
Work across teams, engaging with other technicians and service center staff to solve problems and establish best practice
Support other service centers as well as carrying out remote working if required by the business
Effectively handle multiple priorities, organizing workload and meeting challenging deadlines by having excellent time management
Work as cost effectively as possible and keep a tidy workspace
Follow all Tesla specified repair guidelines to the accepted quality levels, following safety instructions at all times
Complete accurate technical write ups and administration, ensuring all internal systems are up to date
Requirements
Education in a mechanical or electrical-related discipline and significant technical work experience from automotive industry or a related industry Aeronautics, Engines, Electrical, Marine, Aviation, other mechanics or industrial mechanic etc.)
Ability to learn and adapt to a changing environment while delivering on performance KPIs
You are expected to have a strong motivation to develop your skills, knowledge and demonstrate a performance mindset
Ability to collaborate and succeed in a dynamic team environment, contributing positively to the collective environment and team spirit
Motivated to work in a high-paced, dynamic environment that constantly evolves by introducing new technology and work methods
Excellent communication skills in English are essential and an ability to translate technical concerns to our customers
A passion for Tesla, serving as an advocate and brand ambassador to our customers
A valid driving license and maintain a clean driving record
