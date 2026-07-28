Service Staff - Extra
Strawberry Services AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Strawberry Services AB i Stockholm
, Håbo
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Hej,
We are now looking for Extra Service Staff for our À la carte & Banquet at Hotel C Stockholm.
Hotel C Stockholm offers you a working place that is developing and inspiring. Hotel C is a part of Nordic Hotels & Resorts, Nordic Choice Hospitality Group.
We also have an affiliation with Preferred Hotels.
Hotel C is unique as the world's first ICEBAR is situated in our hotel. The hotel also has 367 rooms, 12 conference rooms, a restaurant and a bar.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
Responsible for maintaining service level in the restaurant according to the set standards
Responsible for your own station and guests, but always ready to help out a colleague
Work according to the sequence of service
Make sure that the mise en place for the shift is always spot on, assuring that the mise en place for the next shift is in place
Always up to date on food, wine and drink menus in the restaurant
Contribution to a great working climate
Responsible for reporting defects or points of improvement to the management
Responsible for assuring that the opening and closing procedures are followed
Responsible for keeping the restaurant clean and in good condition at all times
Responsible for following the cashier procedures
You are/have:
Having a great self confidence and loves taking ownership
Experience in similar previous employment
Genuine and honest person
Always looking for development
Outgoing personality
Flexible in working hours
An absolute respect for other people and couldn't care less about gender, religion, sexual preferences, culture, handicap etc.
Always an example ambassador for the hotel and restaurant in and out of the job
Always maintaining a good working atmosphere and motivate your co-workers
Become a part of Hotel C Stockholm!
Read more about us at: https://hotelcstockholm.se/
Selection is ongoing and the positions may be filled before the last day of application.
(We only accept applications online)
We hope to hear from you soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Strawberry Services AB
(org.nr 556828-7790)
Strawberry Arena (visa karta
)
169 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hotel C Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryterare
Enis Deliaj enis.deliaj@hotelcstockholm.se Jobbnummer
10014118