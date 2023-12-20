Service Sales Manager
2023-12-20
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Electrification Service Sweden are supporting with services for low- and medium voltage electrical systems, from Malmö in the south to Kiruna in the North. We are a growing organization with an ambitious strategy to develop our organization and offering to maximize Accessibility, Reliability, Predictability and Sustainability in power supply for our customers.
We have a wide portfolio of Products & Services for low- and medium voltage switchgears, breakers, protections relays, arc flash mitigators etc. Our customers are predominantly in Pulp & Paper, Mining & Minerals, Energy, Utility or water & wastewater.
As Service Sales manager you will lead our sales team in Sweden to ensure growth and achievement of targeted orders, sales, margins, market share and customer satisfaction.
Reporting to the Region Marketing & Sales Manager Service North & Central Europe, you will define and implement sales and marketing initiatives in line with strategy, while proactively leading, developing and coaching the marketing and sales team.
The job location can be preferably in Västerås, Karlstad, Gothenburg, Skellefteå or Malmö.
Your responsibilities
Generating demand in the market that creates growth in line with the global division strategy by ensuring business
development and sales activities and by driving marketing and sales in the domestic market
Ensuring achievement of established targets, through oversight and definition of improvement actions as needed
Driving customer focused collaboration, raising awareness and ensuring appropriate action towards market opportunities
in conjunction with the global Marketing & Sales function and the Group Account Management, Segment and Channel
organizations
Building and maintaining strong personal relationships with existing customers and other stakeholders to ensure high
satisfaction level and developing new customers to generate growth
Continuing to promote the Safety & Integrity culture consistently across the Marketing and Sales organization. Implement
HSE and business compliance standards and regulations on behalf of the company within the area of responsibility
Ensuring agreed service levels are maintained through efficient business and support functions in back-end sales, as wellas shared platforms and tools
Your background
At least 5 years of commercial experience in service business, preferably with direct management of sales and marketing teams
Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the design and execution of commercial plans and strategies
Proven track record in designing and deploying marketing strategies and/or leading and closing large sales deals
Entrepreneurial attitude, excellent communication skills and senior executive presence. Self-driven with networking,
collaboration, and intercultural skills
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or Business Administration
Fluency in English & Swedish
More about us
Recruiting Manager Daniel Weidenmark, +46 702 75 81 26, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist.
We look forward to receiving your application before 14th of January (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
