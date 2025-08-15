Service Sales Hvac Modernization & Upgrade Solutions
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Service Sales - HVAC Modernization & Upgrade Solutions
Are you passionate about technology, sustainability, and making a real business impact? We are now looking for a Sales Engineer with deep technical expertise in HVAC modernization and upgrade solutions. You will take the lead in developing solution-based business across the Swedish market.
Carrier is undergoing an exciting transformation to become the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions - with a strong focus on our HVAC business. We are innovators and problem-solvers, united by The Carrier Way - our vision, values, and culture. As an employer of choice, we are committed to providing a workplace that attracts, develops, and retains top talent. We foster employee engagement, teamwork, and a culture of innovation - all to create real value for our customers and society.
As a Service Sales Representative at Carrier, you'll play a vital role in helping our customers modernize and optimize their HVAC systems with smarter, more energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions. You will be at the forefront of transforming buildings across Sweden - with the full support of our service, technical, and commercial teams.
This is a high-impact role where you'll influence technical decisions, close strategic deals, and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.
Key Responsibilities
Identify and develop modernization and upgrade opportunities with new and existing customers
Lead the full sales cycle - from needs analysis and technical proposals to negotiation and deal closure
Collaborate with internal teams to deliver value-driven solutions (service, controls, and repairs)
Build and maintain long-term customer relationships through a consultative approach
Manage your pipeline and forecast using
Salesforce and other digital tools
Support national campaigns and product initiatives in collaboration with marketing and product teams
Your Background & Skills
Technical degree, preferably in HVAC, mechanical engineering, energy, or automation
Several years of experience in B2B technical solution sales
Strong communication, presentation, and negotiation skills
Self-driven and structured, with the ability to manage multiple projects
Comfortable using CRM systems (Salesforce) and digital sales tools
Fluent in both Swedish and English - written and spoken
Valid driver's license and willingness to travel regularly within Sweden and occasionally within Nordics and Europe
Experience in energy optimization, controls, or retrofit solutions is a strong plus
What We Offer
We offer a key role in a global company with a strong local presence. As a Service Sales Representative you have the opportunity to work with advanced HVAC and energy technologies. We have a supportive, collaborative, and inclusive team culture and you will have flexibility and autonomy in your daily work. You will be offered ongoing professional training and career development as well as a chance to make a real impact on the sustainability of Sweden's building stock.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultants Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429 , and Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About Carrier
Don't follow the leader - become one. Invest in a career at Carrier, the world's leading company in heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. At Carrier, change is in the air. As a global provider of sustainable building and refrigeration solutions, we strive to make the world a safer and more comfortable place. From the beginning, we have led the way by inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we understand that change is in the air-and that we must keep our customers at the center of every product and service we offer, acting quickly to exceed their expectations. Thanks to our performance-driven culture, we translate our leadership into shareholder value-growing revenue and investing strategically to strengthen our world-leading market position. We are Carrier. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Carrier AB Jobbnummer
9461107