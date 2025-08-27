Service Project Manager, Marine & Ports
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-08-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your role and your responsibility
In this role, you will take the lead in overseeing crane and automation projects within the Marine & Ports Service unit. You will guide project teams, define key guidelines and project tasks, and ensure milestones and deliveries are met on time and with high quality.
You will play a central role in maintaining and strengthening customer satisfaction by making sure requirements are met and expectations exceeded, delivering excellent service throughout the project lifecycle.
Leading project resources and planning tasks and deliverables.
Driving projects with focus on best practices in cost control, resource efficiency, and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE).
Analyzing and managing project risks, ensuring lessons learned are shared and applied.
Collaborating with other functions to coordinate contract negotiations and claims with customers.
Securing project deliverables in line with contract requirements.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
At least 3 years of experience in delivery project management, preferably in a technical or industrial context.
Documented experience in managing project scope, cost, schedules, and subcontractors/vendors.
Strong leadership and collaboration skills, with a solution-oriented approach.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills, enabling you to build trust and clarity with diverse stakeholders.
A Bachelor's degree (or above) in engineering or a related field is preferred.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports is transforming the industry through electrical, digital and connected solutions. Our innovative technologies are redefining the future, bringing new levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability to shipping while making our ports and terminals safer, greener and more productive.
You will be part of ABB Marine and Ports in Västerås. ABB's business for crane systems assists ports and shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, quick and cost-efficient way. Marine & Ports is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes. We are the leading supplier of crane systems and are active worldwide.
Recruiting Manager Davide Erba, +4621-32 46 81 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Halling, +46 724 612 517, Unionen: Pär Ångbäck, +4670-636 07 04, Ledarna: Olof Kvensler, +4670-588 91 52. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is September 28. The interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process. Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Elektronikgatan 5 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elektronikgatan 5 Jobbnummer
9478596