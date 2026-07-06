Service Portfolio Manager - Fraud Prevention within ECP
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla bankjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take on a leadership role where your work has a direct impact on protecting society from financial crime? We are looking for a Service Portfolio Manager to lead and shape the Fraud Prevention agenda. If you thrive at the intersection of strategy, technology, and delivery, this is your opportunity to make a difference.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Create and communicate the vision and long-term technology roadmap for Fraud Prevention.
Define and implement IP (Implementation Planning) from concept to delivery, ensuring alignment with strategic business goals.
Lead and drive deliveries in the Fraud Prevention value delivery engine and its agile team.
Foster a collaborative environment that aligns technology, analytics, and ECP units around a holistic Tech Agenda for ECP
Identify and prioritize strategic investments in technology and analytics that strengthen our ability to prevent, detect, and respond to Fraud
Continuously monitor industry trends, regulatory changes, and emerging technologies to inform strategy and decision-making
Be part of a fun, diverse and knowledgeable international team embarking continuous transformation journeys offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
What is needed in this role:
Proven experience as a Product Manager, Agile Product Owner, or in a similar leadership role, ideally within Financial Crime Prevention, Risk, or Compliance
Strong strategic thinking and roadmap planning skills, with a focus on business value and impact
Experience driving large-scale process improvements and organizational change initiative
Knowledge of Fraud, AML, and Economic Crime typologies and regulatory frameworks
Ability to create alignment across complex stakeholder groups, including compliance, tech, data science, and operations
Experience with modern technology platforms, advanced analytics, and data-driven decision-making
Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be a part of a highly skilled and delivery-oriented team of professionals that helps Swedbank with successful change management to combat financial crime and lower risk." Erik Sachs, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 27.07.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Erik Sachs
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MM1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27325-19203". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9993987