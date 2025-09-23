Service personal (Waiter and Dishwasher)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Servitörsjobb / Härjedalen
2025-09-23


Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

This is a family-owned restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Björnrike, Vemdalen. The establishment combines a lively restaurant, café, pub, and game area with bowling, shuffleboard, and arcade games - all under one roof. The team is passionate about food, hospitality, and creating memorable experiences in a unique mountain environment.

Location: Vemdalen, Härjedalen (Björnrike ski area)

Who we are looking for:

• Waiter/Waitress

• Dishwasher

Start Date: 15 December 2025 (season runs until mid-April 2026)

Responsibilities:
Waiter / Waitress:

• providing table service, including taking orders and serving food and drinks;

• recommending dishes and drinks to guests;

• ensuring high-quality guest interactions and creating a welcoming atmosphere;

• maintaining cleanliness and organization in the dining area.

Dishwasher:

• washing and sanitizing dishes, cutlery, glasses, and kitchen utensils;

• assisting with basic kitchen tasks such as food preparation and cleaning work areas;

• emptying trash bins and ensuring proper waste management;

• supporting the kitchen team during busy service hours to keep operations running smoothly.

Requirements:
Waiter / Waitress:

• 2-5 years of documented experience in table service;

• good conversational level of Swedish (must be able to handle job-related communication);

• good conversational level of English (preferred but not mandatory).

Dishwasher:

• ability to work in a fast-paced environment and perform physical tasks;

• basic understanding of Swedish or English for workplace communication;

• previous experience in a similar role is an advantage but not required.

Your Profile:

• open-minded, friendly, and positive, with a passion for providing excellent service in a vibrant mountain setting;

• flexible and comfortable working evenings and weekends;

• enjoys working in a team and creating memorable guest experiences.

What the Employer Offers:

• part-time seasonal employment (approx. 80%) from mid-December 2025 to mid-April 2026;

• work schedule includes mornings, evenings, and weekends (between 07:00 and 23:00);

• staff accommodation available (own room with shared facilities, rent approx. 3,500-4,000 SEK/month);

• salary according to collective agreement (CBA);

• staff discounts and work clothes/uniform provided;

• health insurance included.

Timlön - Fixed salary

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

9521950

