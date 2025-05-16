Service owner Debt Collection Account Receivable (AR)
2025-05-16
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Are you ready to take the lead in optimizing and managing debt collection processes on a global scale? We are looking for an experienced and driven Service Owner for our Accounts Receivable (AR) function, with a strong focus on debt collection and collaboration with both internal stakeholders and external partners. In this key role, you will ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and compliance of our AR debt collection operations.
Role Description
As Service Owner - Debt Collection AR, you will be responsible for overseeing the debt collection operations within our Accounts Receivable function. This includes managing internal processes and coordinating the work performed by external partners. Your role is vital in ensuring that debt collection activities are timely, accurate, and in compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee the work performed in the debt collection AR area, providing guidance, support, and process improvements
Lead team of collection specialists
Foster a positive and collaborative team culture to enhance productivity and collaboration between HQ team and external team
Workflow Management: Oversee the debt collection operation and create reporting structure to be able to track the work performed in HQ and by external partners
Develop and implement efficient and standardized debt collection processes to optimize workflow
Training and Development: Provide training for members of external partner on debt collection processes, systems, and relevant policies
Facilitate ongoing professional development to enhance team skills and knowledge
Customer Relationship Management: ensure an adequate contact with customers and keep the topics relevant to them
Collaborate with the sales and customer service teams to address customer concerns and debt collection disputes
Ensure a positive and professional interaction with customers during the debt collection process
Identify opportunities for process improvements and automation within the debt collection AR function
Implement best practices to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the debt collection process
Ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations related to debt collection
Stay up to date with changes in debt collection standards and industry best practices
Qualifications & Skills
Knowledge:
SAP
Experience / Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient work experience
Extensive knowledge of AR operation and collection management
Professional-level language skills in English
Competencies
Analytical
Stress tolerance
People leadership
Problem-solving
Communication
Working for Lynk & Co
