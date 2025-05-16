Service Owner Accounts Receivable (AR)
2025-05-16
At Lynk & Co, we do things differently - and that includes how we manage our finances.
We are now looking for a Service Owner - Accounts Receivable (AR) to lead and continuously improve our AR operations. In this key role, you'll take ownership of processes, people, and partnerships to ensure our receivables are handled with efficiency, accuracy, and a customer-focused mindset.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee the work performed in the AR area, providing guidance, support, and process improvements
Lead team of collection specialists
Foster a positive and collaborative team culture to enhance productivity and collaboration between HQ team and external team.
Workflow Management: Oversee the AR operation and create reporting structure to be able to track the work performed in HQ and by external partners.
Develop and implement efficient and standardized AR processes to optimize workflow.
Training and Development: Provide training for members of external partner on AR processes, systems, and relevant policies.
Facilitate ongoing professional development to enhance team skills and knowledge.
Customer Relationship Management: ensure an adequate contact with customers and keep the topics relevant to them.
Collaborate with the sales and customer service teams to address customer concerns and billing disputes.
Ensure a positive and professional interaction with customers during the collection process.
Identify opportunities for process improvements and automation within the AR function.
Implement best practices to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the accounts receivable process.
Ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations related to accounts receivable.
Stay up to date with changes in accounting standards and industry best practices.
Experience/ Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient work experience.
Extensive knowledge of AR operation and collection management.
Professional-level language skills in English
SAP knowledge
We think you have:
An analytical and problem-solving mindset.
Thrives in a dynamic environment
An excellent leadership style
