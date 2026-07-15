Service Owner
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
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About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support one of our partners in Gothenburg, we are looking for an experienced Service Owner to join a consulting assignment with a global provider of propulsion systems and power solutions for marine and industrial applications.
If you have experience in service development, business strategy, commercialization, and digital services, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a Service Owner, you will play a key role in developing and managing scalable service offerings for connected products and services. You will work across business and technical functions to support service development, commercialization, and continuous improvement.
You will collaborate with dealers, markets, product teams, IT, and business stakeholders to develop service concepts, optimize business value, and support successful market introduction.
Key Responsibilities
Develop service contract concepts, value propositions, and segmented service offerings
Build business plans, business cases, pricing models, and profitability scenarios
Support commercialization and go-to-market activities for digital and connected services
Define and improve monitoring processes for connected vessels
Work closely with dealers, markets, product teams, IT, and business stakeholders
Establish KPIs, feedback loops, rollout plans, and continuous improvement processes
We Are Looking For
We are looking for professionals with experience in service development and business strategy.
You should have experience in:
Service Lifecycle Management
Business Development and Strategy
Service Contract Management
Digital / Connected Services and IoT
Aftermarket or service business
B2B and dealer-based sales models
Go-to-Market and Commercialization
Process Development and Change Management
Business Cases, Pricing, and Revenue Models
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start Date: 1 September 2026
📄 Duration: Until 30 April 2027
Application Deadline: 30 July 2026
Candidates already authorized to work in Sweden—through Swedish/EU citizenship, permanent residence, or a valid Swedish work permit—will be prioritized.
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, professionals work on real industrial challenges involving advanced technologies, digital solutions, and connected services.
Work With Experienced Professionals
Join a team with strong European engineering experience and collaborate with experts from leading technology companies and industrial organizations.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10003900