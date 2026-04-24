Service Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
What do we do?
Our mission belonging to Volvo Trucks Digital Services is to drive the transformation of our company by supporting the full potential of our services business, combining customer satisfaction and profitability. As the bridge between development organizations, sales areas, and customers, we play a crucial role in proposing and implementing initiatives and improvements in our digital services portfolio. In the Services Offering and Quality team, our responsibilities include managing digital channels for services, optimizing the value of R&D investments, driving services roadmap, securing business commitment and ensuring customer value and quality in our services offer.
What will you do?
As a Service Owner you are accountable for one or multiple services and your main responsibilities will be to define and drive the vision of your services aligned with customer and business needs, supporting the defined strategic direction. This role involves managing the entire service lifecycle - from launch and continuous improvement to sunset - while building and maintaining a portfolio of partner apps and services consistent with brand strategy. You will be responsible for developing business cases, securing operational focus, and coordinating development efforts to deliver prioritized features based on clear customer requirements. Acting as the key stakeholder and subject matter expert, you will manage roadmaps, budgets, and market input, prioritize feature development, approve releases, and ensure comprehensive documentation and training. Additionally, you will represent the service internally and externally, support market adoption, contribute to pricing and packaging strategies, and serve as an escalation point for service-related issues within the different global markets.
Who are you?
You bring commercial automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results as well as strategic and operational direction. As you will have a direct impact on our service business, it is important that you are customer value oriented and have a good sense of priority. In addition, you have a problem-solving mind that leverages empathy and creativity to identify and address complex challenges effectively.
Requirements:
A degree in technical or commercial area.
Results demonstrated in the automotive industry with a solid understanding of our customer business operations and value creation from services.
Proven ability to build trustful relationships and bridge business with technology, combined with strong communication skills that make complex concepts understandable and inspire others to act toward a shared goal.
Strong design thinking and holistic view of complex situations.
Solution oriented, ownership mentality, learn on the fly and ability to drive.
Fluent English communicator (both written and spoken).
Successful experience from digital services and service market is an asset.
The position is based in Gothenburg and occasional travel may occur.
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand, always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9875639