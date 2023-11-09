Service Owner - Logivity
Join our innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
We're bringing to market a next-generation open platform designed to revolutionize the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions in a close collaboration with Oracle.
At the heart of the Volvo Group lies a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Our primary goal is to transform our offerings into a net zero portfolio by 2040. To lead by example, we have also decided to focus on our supply chain and transport system by introducing innovative propulsion technology and developing capabilities that optimize the utilization of the transport system.
Logivity is a digital platform powered by blockchain technology that ensures data integrity, secures a single source of truth, and facilitates value exchange within the system. By connecting various stakeholders in the transport industry, such as shippers, carriers, and service providers. Logivity offers a range of services while also providing the opportunity to create and offer your own services on the network. Today we are a team of 20+ people and we have plans to grow within the coming years.
What Will You Do
In this important role, you will be instrumental in driving the growth and efficiency of our service offering. Working closely together with the rest of the commercial team and our customers you will set the vision, value proposition, business model, pricing, target segment, features and lifecycle management of one or more services. This is a customer-facing role and you will be expected to take part in and drive the commercial dialogues together with the rest of the commercial team.
Your strategic acumen and logistics expertise will be key in evaluating and validating new service concepts based on customer desirability, business viability, service vision alignment, technological and organizational readiness.
In close collaboration with the Technical and Operational teams you will define, evaluate and launch new products as needed to support the service launches. Together you will continuously develop the service to stay state of the art and ensure customer expectations are met.
Together with the full commercial team you are expected to contribute to the overall service roadmap and portfolio securing an end-to-end alignment of the customer experience. To ensure the total service offering is relevant and competitive you are expected to perform customer and competitor analysis as well as benchmarks and to keep updated and informed within Logivity about market trends and movements.
As we are a start-up within the Volvo Group we expect you to thrive in a dynamic work environment where change is present every day. By joining our team, you will play an integral role in contributing to the growth and success of our operations. This is an opportunity to leverage your skills in a dynamic and innovative environment. We are seeking individuals passionate about driving a sustainable decarbonization of the transport industry and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and partners.
Requirements For The Role - Tickets To Play
Strong commercial acumen, with an entrepreneurial approach to business development.
University degree in Supply Chain Management/Logistics
Essential experience in transportation and logistics industry.
Exceptional English communication skills (oral and written).
Deep understanding of digital logistics services, from incubation to delivery
Broad experience from service design
Push for progress, not perfection
Curious - Keep seeking, never settle
Make it happen. True empowerment is the result of taking responsibility
Strong communication skills
We highly value individuals who possess a customer-oriented mindset, a strong commitment to continuous development, a sense of urgency in addressing challenges, and a solution-oriented approach.
As a person you are an inspiration to others and a true team player. You know and appreciate the start-up culture and see the benefits of being part of the greater Volvo community. Our values connected to Logivity are customer value, owners' mentality, and alignment & collaboration. We believe you have the mindset to "make it happen."
Curious, and have questions?
Please contact: Alexander Berg, Head of Sales, at alexander.berg.3@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
