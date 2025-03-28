Service Manager (Technical Support Specialist)
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
At Boeing we are all innovators on a mission to connect, protect, explore and inspire. From the sea bed to outer space, you'll learn and grow, contributing to work that shapes the world. Find your future with us!
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a premium support and service management organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in a learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 35 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
At Boeing we are all innovators on a mission to connect, protect, explore and inspire. From the sea bed to outer space, you'll learn and grow, contributing to work that shapes the world. Find your future with us!
About the position
This position is open for participants in the 10 month Earn Your Wings program within the Support department.
As a Technical Support Specialist, you will be part of our team primarily based in our Gothenburg office. We value diversity and truly believe in innovation and continuous improvement. We strive for personal and professional development as we believe it helps us to become high performing teams.
Our team delivers premium support to our customers, which requires a range of both technical and customer interaction skills. You will be expected to make a difference in our continuous work to make sure that the customers are successful in getting the most value from our products and services.
Basic qualifications (required skills/experience)
Completed the EYW 5.0 trainee program within Boeing
Ability to speak and write English fluently
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Visa Sponsorship: Employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa.
Preferred competencies
Programming experience (e.g. Python, Java)
Experience with Unix / Linux environment
Jeppesen Crew and Ops products knowledge
Experience from working with support
Experience from working with customers
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication skills both within and outside your team, an interest for technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things.
Please apply by sending your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
9253149