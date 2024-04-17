Service Manager Pam To Scania
Nexer Recruit AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for you who are experienced within PAM and are looking for a new and interesting challenge in a global company.
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
YOU WILLAs Service Manager you will be part of our team 'Directory Services & PAM' within our IAM Governance organization, and you report to the group manager of the team. You will lead and support our IT Security Specialists working with PAM solutions that are being rolled out globally. You will also have close collaboration with our scrum master and service managers within different security fields. You will have very varied tasks, both operational as well as strategic, and some of them are to:
Lead, plan and prioritize daily work for the team, make decisions, coordinate and support so that the team can deliver quality work towards our common goals
Budget and capacity planning
Have close contact with our stakeholders and oversee requirements
Process and business development
Compliance
Product management for CyberArk and work with continuous improvement of PAM solution
YOU AREYou are a self-motivated and passionate individual with a strong interest in IT security and Privileged Access Management. You are a team player who bring a positive, prestige less and engaging attitude to a team. You thrive in a global, complex and ever-changing environment, are flexible and adapt easily to changing circumstances.
You have excellent communication and presentation skills and are proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English. Furthermore, we believe you have:
Relevant experience from a role as Service manager or similar within IT Security
Solid experience within the PAM area and a broad technical interest
Experience from the product CyberArk is an advantage
Good skills in communicating and defining roadmaps
WE OFFERWe offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. We also offer you great career opportunities within Scania and TRATON Group.
In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express. We can also mention that we have opened an office hub at Stockholm Sergel where you can work from whenever you like if you are in Stockholm.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 703 018 279 or Sara Johansson at sara.johansson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 761 414 138 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SCANIAScania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is a part on TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Jenny Nilsson jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com +46703018279 Jobbnummer
8619685