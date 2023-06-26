Service Manager Network Control
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you have a strong drive and experience in customer service and want to grow the existing business? Do you have experience of Service and Sales to Utility customer in the global market? Challenge yourself and be part of a business that is shaping the future of power system solutions for a more reliable, efficient and greener grid operations.
We are looking for a Service Manager who will be responsible to grow existing service business in EMEA and APAC and to drive customer service. As Service Manager, you will be part of ABB Network Control Global Operating Unit in Sweden. We provide leading network management and control systems for planned and unplanned outage management, generation, transmission and distribution management systems, SCADA and process control solutions, and commercial energy portfolio management tools for planning, forecasting and running your day-to-day operations. Offerings comprise a broad range of solutions to address the most critical needs of utility and power companies. Network Control is a product group within business line Grid Automation at ABB Power Grids.
As the Service Manager, you will lead a skilled and engaged team of Service Account Managers, responsible for driving, implementing and executing the service strategy for EMEA & APAC market. You will operate in a truly global environment where you need to manage the complexity of guiding the local team as well as maximizing the results of multiple supply units. You will drive service sales target on the existing customer base as well supporting the Sales team and customers throughout the sales process, while developing new and existing business by increasing internal and external knowledge of our systems, products and markets
Your responsibilities
Participating in sales strategy discussions, assigning short- and long-term goals.
Identifying customer needs and competitor offers through market analysis, ensuring efficient marketing actions and communications demonstrate the value proposition of the products, systems, service, and packages.
Supporting the HUB Sales organization/customers in determining the most technically appropriate and cost-effective solutions and providing technical support, product presentations and product/solution/service-related training.
Taking ownership of specific customer cases to ensure efficient customer issue resolution and analysing the root cause of any lost proposals, to increase future competitiveness.
Performing Project and Account reviews related to the existing portfolio.
Your background
Besides your passion for people and technology, you are driven and result-oriented, with a strong focus on satisfying our customers and you thrive in a high-paced environment.
With your communicative and collaborative skills, you also know how to build sustainable relationships.
As a true team player, you contribute to a great team spirit and to our future success.
As a foundation, you hold a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and have experience in contract management and customer care in sales and/or after sales.
You also need a solid financial understanding.
It is advantageous with a technical background, experience in project management, and working abroad.
Fluency in English is a must, both written and spoken, whereas proficiency in additional languages is a plus.
More about us
If you recognize yourself in the description above, you are warmly welcome to join our great team! Don't hesitate to apply by 13th of August even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Ulrika Ritzen, ulrika.ritzen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
