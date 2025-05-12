Service Manager, Finance & People Services
Blocket AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blocket AB i Stockholm
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
Vend is home to the most trusted and visited online marketplaces in the Nordics - including FINN (Norway), Blocket (Sweden), DBA and Bilbasen (Denmark), and Tori and Oikotie (Finland). Every day, we help millions of people make life-changing decisions - to buy, sell, hire, or get hired - by creating trusted matches through smart technology, strong brands, and deep local expertise.
We're excited to expand our team and are looking for a skilled Service Manager - Finance and People Services. You'll join Enterprise Operations, with the mission to provide innovative and secure IT Solutions to the employees and functions of Vend.
As an IT Service Manager, you'll work closely with the business to ensure the critical Finance & People solutions are running smoothly and are continuously evolving with user and business needs.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
- Ensure Operational Excellence: Responsible for the Infrastructure, integrations and security for your applications. Collaborate with vendors, business and IT support to ensure day-to-day operations according to relevant policies, procedures and processes
- IT Service Management: We operate in an agile way and facilitate backlog management, ensuring transparency and collaboration. Represent the team in planning, decision-making forums, and cross-functional alignment meetings.
- Stakeholder Engagement, strategic planning and developmentClose collaboration with the business stakeholders and process owners to make sure that the Service Strategy, roadmap and architecture maximise business value.
- Financial control, compliance and governance: Communication with application vendors, handling procurement, managing licenses and agreements. Manage service pricing, system costs, monitor budget, including cost allocation and transfer in/outs. Ensure compliance policies and guidelines, f.ex GDPR and NIS2
- People management and leadership: As a manager for a great team across the nordics you are responsible for employee growth, development and engagement.
WHO ARE YOU?
You naturally create structure and drive progress toward clear goals. Proactive and self-driven, you communicate clearly and foster strong collaboration across teams. Your unpretentious, hands-on leadership builds team spirit and clarity. You're driven to grow both people and operations, and thrive in dynamic, change-oriented environments.
- You have an academic education or equivalent experience, with at least 4-5 years of work experience in leadership positions as well as managing IT applications, application development, or other relevant areas.
- You have broad technical IT knowledge, ideally with experience in Financial or HR system administration, or integration solutions for eg: Workday, Dynamics 365
- ITIL certification as well as Agile experience is an advantage.
- Fluent in English: You master English fluently in both speaking and writing. Knowing Swedish and or Norwegian is an advantage.
- Some travel across our Nordic markets shall be expected as part of collaboration with local teams and our business areas.
WHAT WE OFFER
- A key role in a strong and collaborative Enterprise Operations unit
- High degree of responsibility from day one, with continuous opportunities for learning and development
- A hybrid work setup and centrally located offices in Oslo/Stockholm
- Competitive compensation and benefits
- A people-first company culture built on trust, curiosity, and impact.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
Apply by 6th June 2025. We'll begin reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait too long.
QUESTIONS?
Katarina Rustas, Head of Group & Business Solutions, is happy to share more about the team, projects, or day-to-day work. Best reached at katarina.rustas@vend.com
. For recruitment-related questions, please contact Clayton Don Corda at clayton.don.corda@vend.com
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blocket AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), http://www.vend.com/ Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9333556