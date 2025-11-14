Service Manager Digital Workplace And Support Traton Financial Services
2025-11-14
Service Manager - Digital Workplace and Support - TRATON Financial Services
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Our service includes financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and are rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
As the Service Manager - Digital Workplace and Support at TRATON Financial Services, you will be responsible for designing, implementing and managing digital workplace and support services that empower productivity across our global organization.
Your mission is to ensure seamless service delivery, excellent user experience and continual improvement of our digital workplace ecosystem - enabling employees to collaborate efficiently and securely. You will act as the key interface between internal stakeholders, vendors and IT partners, driving both operational excellence and strategic development of our services portfolio.
This role blends leadership, innovation, and hands-on service management, ensuring that the Digital Workplace strategy supports our business goals, delivers measurable results, and stays ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Job Responsibilities
Strategic & Service Management
Create and develop service roadmaps for Digital Workplace and Support, ensuring alignment with the overall portfolio strategy.
Define, monitor and follow up on KPIs, SLAs, and XLAs to ensure optimal user experience - taking proactive action when deviations occur.
Support the development and governance of service agreements, frameworks and policies.
Maintain efficient and transparent financial control across budget, investments, pricing and results.
Benchmark services against industry standards to ensure modern, best-in-class offerings.
Operational Excellence
Oversee the end-to-end delivery of support and digital workplace services, ensuring reliability, security and scalability.
Coordinate with IT Service Delivery Managers to understand business and end-user needs, ensuring services meet expectations.
Collaborate closely with Scania IT and other partners to manage maintenance and ongoing improvements.
Ensure compliance with ISEC, Privacy, GDPR and Export Control regulations.
Manage vendor relationships and maintain clear governance structures for supplier performance and service delivery.
Continuous Improvement & Innovation
Drive continual service improvement initiatives based on business and end-user feedback.
Research and develop within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to optimize productivity and user engagement.
Enable automation and innovation across the digital workplace environment, aligning with DevOps and evergreen principles.
Support adoption and utilization of available SaaS tools and collaboration services.
Translate complex technical requirements into actionable, value-adding service solutions.
Stakeholder Engagement
Communicate service results, status updates and developments internally to ensure transparency and engagement.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including TFS IT, PMO TGFI, IT Governance, Enterprise Architecture Board and IT Committee.
Manage relationships with external partners, vendors and IT suppliers.
Who You Are
You are a strategic yet hands-on service person who thrives in a fast-paced, evolving digital environment. You combine technical understanding with strong people skills, enabling you to align stakeholders, motivate teams and deliver results.
Your background includes:
A university degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or equivalent field.
3-5 years of experience in IT service management, ideally within digital workplace or support environments.
Proven experience in managing vendors, contracts and service performance.
Familiarity with ITIL 4 or similar service management frameworks.
Strong understanding of Microsoft 365 SaaS, service lifecycle management and automation concepts.
Experience managing budgets and financial reporting.
Fluent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Your mindset and personal traits:
Curious and forward-thinking: You keep up with emerging IT technologies and see how they can be transformed into cost-effective, scalable solutions.
Collaborative and communicative: You're an empathetic relationship-builder who thrives on teamwork, diplomacy and open dialogue.
Structured and proactive: You anticipate challenges, prioritize effectively and take ownership to deliver results.
Analytical and goal-oriented: You make data-driven decisions and translate business demands into actionable service improvements.
Resilient and adaptive: You stay calm under pressure and embrace change as an opportunity for innovation.
High integrity: You act with transparency, responsibility, and ethical rigor in all aspects of service delivery.
This Is Us
Our IT organization is at the heart of this transformation, empowering our business with modern technology and seamless digital experiences. Here, you'll join a passionate, international team where new ideas are welcomed, growth is encouraged, and your impact will be visible across markets.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-24. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Peter Tihane, Head of IT Services, peter.tihane@tratonfs.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
