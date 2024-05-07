Service Manager
About the Role:
Work along with the Regional Services Manager to guarantee that the designated data centersites run smoothly daily.
In charge of parts and labor dispatching, materials planning, problem-solving, and technician management.
Oversee multidisciplinary teams committed to providing excellent customer service, high-caliber output, and a great customer experience.
Work together with other teams and senior hardware engineers to identify, scope, and carry out projects in client environments.
Exhibit tactical coordination abilities in the production, logistics, supply chain, and technical domains while staying in line with overarching strategy.
Responsibilities:
To fulfill business needs, hire, develop, oversee, and manage employees.
Ascertain that the employees at the location are properly trained and adhere to corporate regulations, product support, and client requirements.
Oversee a productive, interdisciplinary team that provides support for contractual services.
Encourage a positive culture by living up to the principles of partnership, quality, ownership mentality, and people first.
Take responsibility for meeting customer support SLAs and effectively communicate status, problems, accomplishments, and needs.
Take charge of and oversee the daily interactions with customers at the location, supporting the regional manager in managing accounts overall.
In charge of site inspections, construction, transportation, inventories, and deployments.
Requirements:
A track record of success leading a team.
Robust interdepartmental communication abilities.
Outstanding organizational abilities and the capacity to oversee several projects at once.
Familiarity with release schedule development, project management techniques, and engineering processes.
Superior ability to solve problems.Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree and strong experience with IT Data Center Services.
CompTIA Server+ or equivalent experience.
CCENT or equivalent experience.
CCNA certification preferred.
MCP/MSCE certification preferred.
