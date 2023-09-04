Service Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this position, you will be responsible for Metallurgy Service team and offering. You will be working with developing the Service team and the service portfolio with the ambition to grow the global service volume significantly. Metallurgy business unit is part of ABB Business Line Metals serving a wide range of customers in the steel and aluminum segment. You will be part of the Metallurgy Business unit management team located in Västerås, Sweden.
You will be responsible to implement the Service strategy and drive growth by focusing on expanding the portfolio, driving sales and to build an efficient delivery organization. As a service manager you are responsible for the P&L and to achieve the performance targets and to optimize the service resources. You will drive excellence through effective planning and allocation of resources in accordance with processes, procedures and guidelines.
Your responsibilities
Creates and drives implementation of service strategy as a member of the management team.
Ensures that strategic plans are implemented consistently in the service organization through collaboration with other businesses.
Ensures that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed.
Improves service availability, provides training, and develops capabilities and competencies.
Implements productized service offerings and materials for marketing purposes and invests in service sales to increase market penetration. Drives, implements, reports and monitors performance targets as part of the respective unit P&L (financial, productivity, investments, customer satisfaction, operational excellence, etc.).
Responsible for Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) and all other business compliance standards and regulations in own area of responsibility.
Builds sustainable customer relationships to ensure growth, satisfaction, and retention of customers together with sales.
Supports sales resources in customer meetings. Ensures customer focus, understanding of sense of urgency and care in the area of responsibility.
Your background
At least 5 years of experience in Service, working as service or sales manager, product manager or business development with technical systems and/or products within a relevant industry segment.
Previous experience of working with development of service portfolio as well as sales and business development.
The ability to travel internationally 1-2 times per month.
Proven leadership skills, with a collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Fluency in English is a requirement.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Ola Noren, +46 705 20 51 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
