Service Manager - Scada & Industrial It - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Service Manager to support the delivery and coordination of SCADA-related services within an industrial production environment. The role is focused on maintaining stable service operations, supporting production activities, and coordinating efforts across multiple teams and stakeholders.
In this position, you will ensure service delivery meets agreed SLAs and quality standards while serving as a central link between technical teams and business stakeholders. You will also contribute to the continuous improvement and development of service management processes within the organization.
Key Responsibilities
Manage the end-to-end delivery of SCADA services, ensuring SLA and quality targets are achieved.
Act as a liaison between internal teams and relevant stakeholders.
Support production-related requests on existing production lines.
Coordinate upgrades and changes together with Production and Maintenance teams.
Foster collaboration between Project Managers and stakeholders.
Coordinate and support server infrastructure related to production environments.
Conduct service reviews and reporting activities.
Monitor KPIs and ensure SLA compliance.
Coordinate cross-functional teams in resolving service-related issues.
Serve as an escalation point for incidents and service interruptions.
Collaborate with management teams regarding incidents and operational issues.
Support problem management activities alongside other Service Managers.
Review and follow up on change management records and approvals.
Ensure documentation is validated and service readiness requirements are fulfilled.
Requirements
Previous experience in service delivery, service management, or a similar role.
Understanding of SCADA systems or industrial IT environments.
Experience with incident, problem, and change management processes.
Ability to coordinate multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Experience working with KPIs, SLAs, and service performance follow-up.
General knowledge of IT infrastructure, including server environments.
Strong communication skills and a structured way of working.
Fluent in English, and Swedish, written and spoken.
About You
You are organized, responsible, and comfortable coordinating activities across different teams and stakeholders. You have experience handling operational follow-ups and service-related issues, and you contribute to ensuring reliable and stable service delivery. You work collaboratively and communicate effectively with both technical specialists and business-oriented stakeholders.
Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-05-18
End Date: 2026-10-31
Application Deadline: 2026-05-11
Location: Stockholm
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7687713-1983873". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9894385