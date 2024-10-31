Service Management Leader in Intelligent Automation
2024-10-31
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Malmö
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Provide leadership and guidance to IA operations team on best practices and methodologies.
Create and maintain governance frameworks to ensure compliance with organizational standards and best practices.
Identify and mitigate operational risks to ensure service reliability and stability.
Oversee relationships with external vendors to ensure high-quality service delivery.
Track vendor performance against SLAs and take corrective action as needed.
Generate and present performance reports on IA operations to stakeholders.
Maintain clear communication with stakeholders to meet their needs and expectations.
Implement mechanisms to collect and address stakeholder feedback for continuous improvement.
Develop standardized processes and methodologies for the IA support team.
Promote best practices and effective methodologies in IA operations.
Act as the first point of escalation for business stakeholders for IA operations, ensuring timely resolution of issues.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you MUST have:
Experience:
6+ years of experience in IT service management, with a focus on operations and delivery.
Proven track record of managing intelligent automation solutions and operations.
Experience working with ServiceNow for IT service management.
Experience with ITIL or similar service management frameworks
Technical Skills:
Strong understanding of intelligent automation technologies, including RPA (Robotic Process Automation), AI, and machine learning.
Proficiency in service management tools and platforms, particularly ServiceNow.
Ability to analyze and interpret performance data to drive decision-making.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or master's degree in information technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or related field.
Certifications:
ITIL certification or equivalent service management certification is highly advantageous
Core Competencies:
Exceptional leadership and team management skills
Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
High level of organizational and multitasking skills
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Akash Jha akash.jha1@inter.ikea.com
, Service Area manager. You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden or in Dortmund, Germany. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 24th of November.
