Service Engineer/Technician within automotive industry to Horiba!
2025-05-20
Do you have a strong interest in technology and are you someone who is curious about how various technical gadgets work and eager to learn more? Do you want to be part of a workplace where you will have a long-term plan to grow and develop in your role? HORIBA offers you a high-quality opportunity in a forward-thinking and international environment. Send your application today - we applies ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
HORIBA is seeking a Service Engineer to join the team in Södertälje, where there are currently 3 colleagues. In this role, you will work at one of HORIBA's customer sites, collaborating with the team. HORIBA is an international company at the forefront of technological development and currently has 19 employees in Sweden. They are regarded as one of the leading companies in their niche. The company culture is welcoming, familial, and supportive.
You are offered
• A long-term workplace where you have the opportunity to develop at HORIBA.
• A versatile and exciting position within an international and expanding industry.
• A high degree of freedom and the possibility to work under your own responsibility.
• Dedicated training plans.
• Short and fast decision paths.
• A great team of colleagues that will support as well as provide a great working climate.
• A secure and long-term employment.
• Good benefits such as wellness allowances and pension.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Service and calibration of emissions analysers & measurement systems on site at their customers.
• Investigation, troubleshooting, and repair of measurement and automation systems.
• New installations and commissioning of products and demo systems.
• Introducing, assisting, and supporting customers with their systems and applications.
• For those who enjoy discovering new places, there is an opportunity to travel for work, but it is not required.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Completed relevant secondary education
• Have a B driver's license, it is an advantage if you have access to your own car
• Have a good PC knowledge, especially in Microsoft Office
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Have a solid technical interest and wants to work hands-on
• Have the ability to read and understand technical documentation and schematics
• Experience in electrical engineering from previous education, work, or personal interest
It is meritorious if you have
• Can communicate in Swedish, German or Japanese language
• Have work experience in the automotive industry or as technical service staff
• Good knowledge of computers and networks
A background check will be conducted for this position.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
• Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The HORIBA Group of worldwide companies provides an extensive array of instruments and systems for applications ranging from automotive R&D, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing and metrology, to a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. Proven quality and trustworthy performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
