Service Desk Specialist, Tietoevry Banking (m/f/d)
2025-01-20
We are looking for a Service Desk Specialist who wants to be part of Tietoevry Banking. Tietoevry Banking is the leading financial services software and solution partner in the Nordics. We offer modular, pre-integrated banking as a service solutions and market-leading software for core, payments, credit, cards, financial fraud, and wealth. With our scale, expertise, and specialization, we empower financial institutions to enhance agility, efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation.
You will join our Service and Support team which are responsible for delivering top edge services to our customers running our software solutions as SaaS solutions and on-premises solutions. Our teams are in Stockholm, Skövde, Kalix and Belgrade and cooperates with colleagues in other locations as well.
As a Service Desk Specialist you will be working in our 1st line team as our prime communication channel between our customer and the rest of our own organization. Your role involves investigating incidents, communicating with customers and internal resources, and ensuring high customer satisfaction. You will also contribute to improving our services and processes to enhance quality and efficiency.
Job Responsibilities:
Follow our ITIL processes to ensure smooth operations.
Monitor and manage tickets using the ITSM tool, ServiceNow.
Take part in customer meetings, lead them when needed, and prepare presentations and monthly reports.
Escalate unresolved tickets to the 2nd line support team.
Work with the 2nd line team, IT Operations team, and customers on daily tickets, notifications, reports and change requests.
Communicate openly with customers, ensuring their satisfaction, handling requests and complaints, and providing support.
Make sure we meet all our service delivery commitments.
Understand contract terms, plan support resources, monitor performance, and ensure deadlines and deliverables are met.
Who We Are Looking For:
Excellent Communication Skills: You have strong verbal and written communication skills.
Language Proficiency: You are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Fluency in Swedish or any other Scandinavian language is a plus.
Customer Service Experience: You have experience in customer service.
Team Player and Independent Worker: You enjoy working as part of a team but can also work independently.
Customer Satisfaction Focus: You are passionate about delivering high-quality service and building relationships. You have a mature mindset and the confidence to make and enforce well-founded decisions according to agreed service levels.
ITSM Tools Experience: Previous experience with ITSM tools (like ServiceNow) is beneficial but not mandatory.
ITIL Understanding: Familiarity with ITIL processes is a plus but not required.
Knowledge Sharing: You are good at sharing knowledge and comfortable with holding training sessions.
Flexibility to work in shifts: weekends and night shifts excluded.
As a person, we believe you are a team player who takes action and demonstrates responsibility to organize your work and solve your tasks. With our agile end-to-end development process, you will continue to both learn from, and spread knowledge to your colleagues, so communication is important for us. Technology is developing fast, so learning new cutting-edge technologies is something you strive to do.
We offer
We offer you professional growth, meaningful projects, open culture and an outstanding work-life balance! We offer you an opportunity to create the future of a growing, fast-developing and important sector. We believe that our organizational culture is an important part of enabling you to be successful. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working. Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to unlearn and relearn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired?
We look forward to your application!
Interviews will be held continuously, so we encourage you to apply today! For more information or questions, please contact Talent Acquisition team recruitmentinbanking@tietoevry.com
Hope to hear from you soon!
Location: Kalix, Sweden
On specific positions we might perform background checks.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do
