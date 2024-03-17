Service design & Market Specialist
Responsibilities:
Service Design Excellence: Lead the design and implementation of innovative service experiences tailored to the needs of both buyers and sellers in the Asian antique and art market.
Market Analysis: Conduct in-depth market analysis to identify emerging trends, consumer behaviors, and competitive landscapes, informing strategic decision-making and product development initiatives.
Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate closely with internal teams, external partners, and stakeholders to drive alignment and ensure the successful execution of service design strategies.
Customer Engagement: Champion the voice of the customer by gathering feedback, conducting user research, and leveraging data analytics to continuously optimize the user experience and enhance customer satisfaction.
Appraisal Expertise: Utilize your experience in appraising antiques to provide valuable insights and guidance in the assessment and authentication of Asian antiquities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
Qualifications:
Service Design Expertise: Proven experience in service design methodologies, with a strong emphasis on user-centric design principles and human-centered approaches.
Market Specialist Knowledge: Deep understanding of the Asian antique market, including market dynamics, cultural nuances, and consumer preferences.
Analytical Skills: Proficient in data analysis and interpretation, with the ability to derive actionable insights and recommendations from complex datasets.
Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively articulate ideas, influence stakeholders, and build consensus across diverse teams.
Strong team player with a collaborative mindset and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment.
