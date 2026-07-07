Service Delivery Manager
SSC Space AB / Chefsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla chefsjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-07
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Welcome to SSC Space, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular. With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more. SSC Space also operates one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications and owns and operates the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites soon.
As a Service Delivery Manager and as a part of our Service Assurance team, you will play a vital role in ensuring service performance and managing the lifecycle of contracts for our satellite communication customers. We are looking for a dedicated individual who shares our core values: Customer Passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
The Service Delivery Manager is responsible for ensuring successful execution and performance of customer contracts. This role is the primary operational interface for our satellite communication customers, responsible for monitoring and reporting service performance, managing incidents, and facilitating contract renewals.
Join us on this journey of innovation and exploration where your skills can make a significant impact in our dynamic and globally-connected environment. Apply now and be part of the team that's revolutionizing satellite services!
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor's degree in a scientific/technical field or equivalent experience managing technical customer accounts.
Experience working directly with customers in a technical or service-oriented environment.
Strong understanding of technical systems and operational instructions.
Proficiency in MS Excel, Power Point and SharePoint.
Excellent communication and documentation abilities.
Highly structured and organized approach.
Business-oriented mindset with customer focus.
Strong analytical abilities; able to interpret technical data.
Self-driven with the ability to work independently.
Effective team collaborator.
Due to the high security classification of this role, EU citizenship is required.
Driver's license.
Preferred Experience
Contract management Experience .
JIRA.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
Service Performance & Customer Interface
Serve as the main operational point of contact for assigned customers.
Monitor and track service performance across customercontracts.
Prepare and deliver regular internal and external performance reports.
Conduct internal and external service reviews and support preparations for contract renewal.
Identify and manage scope creep, ensuring additional requests are properly evaluated and not accepted by default.
Incident Management
Follow up on service-related incidents and initiate internal escalation when required.
Ensure timely and accurate incident reporting to customers.
Contract Execution
Oversee contract fulfilment and adherence to service commitments throughout the lifecycle.
Provide input for customer invoicing and oversee accuracy of billable service components.
Support project establishment and service lifecycle transitions.
Internal Collaboration
Coordinate with internal sales, engineering, operations, and management stakeholders.
Trigger internal escalation processes to resolve service delivery risks.
Drive service review actions and follow up to completion.
JOB BENEFITS
We offer you
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
Location
This is a permanent full-time position located preferably in Kiruna. For the right candidate there will also be a possibility working from our office in Solna, Stockholm.
Further information
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
Next step
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait to apply!
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Due to the summer holiday period, we will resume this recruitment in August. Feedback may therefore take longer than usual, and we appreciate your understanding during the summer.
This position requires approved pre-employment screening. These controls are based on the role that you will fulfill within the company. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
We help Earth benefit from space
SSC Space is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from Space. Learn more at sscspace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SSC Space AB
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange (visa karta
)
981 28 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange Jobbnummer
9995734