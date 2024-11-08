Service Delivery Leader, Service Management & Operations, Ingka Group
Ikea It AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2024-11-08
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
At IKEA, we are committed to transforming the way we manage and deliver services to enhance our co-worker experience and drive operational excellence. We are digitally transforming the technology landscape and related processes, to ensure a modern workplace for over 177,000 co-workers across our markets utilizing our systems every day.
This role demands resilience, adaptability, and a relentless commitment to excellence. As a beacon of motivation and guidance, you will empower engineering teams to overcome challenges and achieve their highest potential. By cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation, every day is an opportunity to inspire, lead, and make a meaningful difference.
Who you are
As a leader, you excel at change management, as well as building and maintaining strong partnership, relationships and networks with engineering teams and suppliers to optimize service management capabilities and ensuring framework integration and adherence. You are obsessed about consumer problems to enhance the co-worker experience, understanding their needs, and tailoring services to meet those needs effectively.
You are a change agent who can seamlessly integrate service management practices across engineering teams in Group Digital, ensuring consistent, high-quality delivery across the IKEA value chain that aligns with IKEA's values and business needs.
You are skilled in digital service adoption and organizational change management and have strong analytical skills to monitor and report on Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
To be successful in this role, we are looking for seasoned leaders who encompasses:
• Very strong Service Management skills and how to integrate a strong and modern engineering culture across Group Digital and digital organisation in the markets with a proven track record (at least 10+ years) in managing services in a global organisation.
• Demonstrable relevant knowledge of technology and/or software engineering within the relevant areas combined with good knowledge of agile ways of working, how to enable a product- and service-led organisation, knowledge of how to set direction, create and manage plans, set budgets and goals, and follow up on OKRs across service delivery framework, SLAs and KPIs.
• Deep understanding of software development best practices, and of how to lead, develop, define, plan, and execute a roadmap to meet business requirements together with relevant stakeholders.
• Proven analytical skills and experience in making decisions based on both hard and soft data. Decisive, able to think strategically with the big picture on hand and attention to detail where needed, but also quickly shift to tactical and operational thinking when needed.
• Strong negotiation and influencing skills, with the ability to build trustful relationships and hold stakeholders accountable on any level (junior team members or senior management) both internally and externally.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to engage and communicate with senior business leaders.
As our Service Delivery Leader, you have the following key previous experiences and skills:
• Degree with a focus on Engineering, Technology, or related areas/equivalent combination of education and experience.
• 10+ years of diverse experience in Digital Foundation or Digital products and service delivery with a proven track record of delivering products and services that provide substantial value.
• 10+ years of experience with the services and products within the area and proven knowledge and ability to transform and optimise processes and behaviors.
• 8+ years of experience working with 3rd party IT partners/service providers.
• Demonstratable experience of operating in a multi-speed IT delivery environment and with related frameworks such as ITIL4, SAFe, Site Reliability Engineering, etc.
• Demonstratable experience with ServiceNow and tools related to Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).
• Proven experience in change management, digital transformation and working in rapidly changing environments.
• Strong leadership and collaboration and skills with experience of leading others, including leaders.
Together as a Team
As a Service Delivery Leader, you will lead the work of establishing efficient operations and lead the successful delivery and adoption of Service Management & Operations' products and services across engineering teams in assigned area.
You will work closely with your colleagues in the Service Delivery Management unit and with a virtual team consisting of IT Practice Leaders, Service Management Leaders, Enablement & Experience Leaders and IT Service Desk Leaders to drive excellent end-to-end service delivery in the assigned area. You will play an important role in this transformation as we are on a journey to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery of digital products and services across the IKEA value chain that align with business needs and adhere to agreed-upon practices and standards.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
These roles will be based in Helsingborg, Sweden, and will report to the Director of Service Delivery Management unit. It is expected that this role requires some travel between the different Digital Hubs.
In this recruitment there is no relocation support provided by Ingka, hence we are looking for people already living in or within commuting distance of the mentioned location. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19
E-post: carl-johan.andersson@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Rönnowsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
251 08 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Ikea It Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9001234