Service Delivery Engineer - Atlas Copco Stockholm

Become a Service Delivery Engineer at Atlas Copco in Nacka and coordinate the rollout of IT services in integration projects
Are you a communicative and solution-oriented individual with a strong interest in IT and service delivery? Atlas Copco is now looking for a Service Delivery Engineer. In this role, you will combine technical understanding with coordination, advisory responsibilities, and business-oriented tasks. You will act as the local link between the global IT team and operations in the Nordics and the Baltics. You will ensure the smooth delivery of IT services during company acquisitions by coordinating integrations, as well as supporting other regional improvement projects. As part of Atlas Copco's transformation journey, you will work in a close-knit team where helpfulness, humility, and personal development are central values.Apply today - selection and interviews will begin in August
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At Atlas Copco, you will be part of an exciting transformation journey within an international IT environment. You will work in an engaged and friendly team where collaboration, humility, and communication are highly valued. They offer flexibility with 30 days of vacation, reduced working hours, and opportunities for both national and international career development. Atlas Copco values continuous learning and ensures that all employees receive at least 40 hours of training each year.
Enjoy a dynamic and collaborative work environment where innovation thrives, combined with a friendly atmosphere, an ethical culture, and respect for diversity.
Your Responsibilities
• Coordinate and lead local IT service deliveries during company acquisitions in the Nordics and the Baltics
• Act as a technical advisor to the business
• Collaborate with global and regional IT teams as well as external vendors
• Conduct on-site visits when needed, primarily during the initial stages of projects
• Follow up on IT service deliveries and document processes
• Serve as backup for Executive IT support
The Bigger Picture
You will be based at Atlas Copco's headquarters in Nacka and work closely with both central teams in Europe and local stakeholders. Occasional travel is required, primarily within the Nordics and the Baltics, approximately once every two to three months for a few days. The position is full-time with a trust-based working schedule. Work is primarily conducted on-site in Nacka, with some flexibility available when needed.
Our Expectations
We are looking for someone with experience in coordinating IT service deliveries, preferably in connection with company integrations. You have a solid understanding of IT infrastructure (networks, PCs, servers, cloud services) and are used to working in project environments. You hold a university degree in IT or have equivalent experience. You speak and write English fluently; Swedish is a plus. Knowledge of artificial intelligence is also considered an advantage.
As a person, you are communicative, service-minded, unpretentious, curious, structured, and self-driven. You enjoy taking initiative and building relationships with a wide range of stakeholders.
