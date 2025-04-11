Service Deli Assistant
2025-04-11
Prepares, packages and labels meals, entrees, salads, party trays, rotisserie chicken, ribs and sliced meats and cheeses. Assembles pizza boxes, prepares take-and-bake pizzas and displays merchandises on shop floor.
Slices meats and cheeses for package sale and for use in assembled product using commercial slicer and scale. Slices vegetables for salads, entrees and garnish on prepared foods. Cuts wraps and assembles party trays, meals, pizzas and salads.
Prepares and cooks rotisserie chickens, ribs and entrees. Injects marinated into chicken, coat ribs with barbecue sauce, combines ingredients for entrees, sauces, mixes by hand, forms and assembles. Bakes product using rotisserie oven.
Packages, wraps, seals, weighs and labels product with automated wrapping machine. Stocks and rotates display case.
Monitors sale area and restock as needed to meet demand. Makes sure that earliest dates are presented first on shop floor to avoid waste.
Follows Costco's formulas in making products and ensures finished items meet quality standards. Complies with health code such as sanitation, temperatures and pull dates. Performs deep cleaning at the end of every working day. Upholds safety and security standards.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559300-7148)
Vassvagen 27
)
232 61 ARLÖV
9282495