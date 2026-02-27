Service assistant (extra hours)
2026-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Nytida is one of the largest private companies in Sweden in the field of care and support services, mainly for people with disabilities, mental health needs, and social care needs. Nytida operates hundreds of units across the country, including residential homes and day activities. Nytida is part of the Ambea group.
Location:
Upplands Väsby
Vallentuna
Åkersberga
(You work only in one of these locations)
Who we are looking for:
Service assistant
Your responsibilities:
• Performing simple tasks in the LSS home ("bostad med särskild service"), such as unloading the dishwasher, setting the table for breakfast and other meals.
• Light cleaning and laundry duties, including loading/unloading washing machines and folding clothes.
• Assisting residents with different every day activities.
Requirements:
• You speak and understand Swedish at an intermediate level or higher.
• You have experience in hospital, elderly/LSS care, personal caregiving, teaching in school, or anything similar.
Your profile:
• You are motivated to help special needs people with daily life.
• Your priority is the well-being and comfort of the residents.
• You are proactive, independent, and confident.
• You are friendly, positive, and willing to help others.
What employer offers:
• extra jobb employment / summer vikariat employment
• Flexible working hours which will include mornings, evenings and weekends - earliest start of a shift is 07:00
• collective agreement (kollektivavtal)
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
