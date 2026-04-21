Service Assistant

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-21


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Connecting Jobs, driven by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market while helping employers gain access to new talent
Dröse & Norberg is one of Sweden's best-known producers of family musicals and live entertainment. Their productions combine music, performance, and large-scale audience experiences, often presented in circus tents and touring formats. The employer is now looking for a service-oriented person who can support the circus troupe during weekends and help ensure that practical routines around meals and food service work smoothlyLocation:StockholmWe are looking for:Service Assistant for Circus TeamResponsibilities:- Support the circus troupe and staff during weekends by helping ensure that food service routines run smoothly- Collect food from the kitchen team and bring it to the relevant serving area at the right time- Prepare the serving area and set the table before meals- Serve food and drinks and help with simple food preparation such as cutting bread or making tea and lemonade- Make sure dining and food service areas are clean, tidy, and ready before, during, and after mealsRequirements:- Experience in service, hospitality, catering, kitchen support, cleaning, or similar practical work- Comfort with practical and active tasks- A service-minded approach and understanding of the importance of respectful communication- Reliability, punctuality, and ability to follow routines- Ability to work independently and keep things organized- Availability for weekend work - full day work- Ability to communicate in English or Swedish in everyday work situationsYour profile:- Friendly, helpful, and motivated to support others- Structured and attentive to what needs to be done- Flexible and able to adapt in a dynamic work environment- Comfortable with practical tasks and able to work at a good pace- Able to take initiative and help create a pleasant environment for others- Positive, cooperative, and professional in day-to-day work
What the employer offers:- Weekend work from now until the end of May- A summer break, with the possibility to return in September- A unique and dynamic work environment within live entertainment- The opportunity to work closely with a creative and performance-based team- A practical and social role for someone who enjoys service and teamwork

Important:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Gårdet (visa karta)
133 36  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Circus Dröse

Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko
yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
9868245

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