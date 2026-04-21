Service Assistant
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
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Connecting Jobs, driven by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market while helping employers gain access to new talent
Dröse & Norberg is one of Sweden's best-known producers of family musicals and live entertainment. Their productions combine music, performance, and large-scale audience experiences, often presented in circus tents and touring formats. The employer is now looking for a service-oriented person who can support the circus troupe during weekends and help ensure that practical routines around meals and food service work smoothlyLocation:StockholmWe are looking for:Service Assistant for Circus TeamResponsibilities:- Support the circus troupe and staff during weekends by helping ensure that food service routines run smoothly- Collect food from the kitchen team and bring it to the relevant serving area at the right time- Prepare the serving area and set the table before meals- Serve food and drinks and help with simple food preparation such as cutting bread or making tea and lemonade- Make sure dining and food service areas are clean, tidy, and ready before, during, and after mealsRequirements:- Experience in service, hospitality, catering, kitchen support, cleaning, or similar practical work- Comfort with practical and active tasks- A service-minded approach and understanding of the importance of respectful communication- Reliability, punctuality, and ability to follow routines- Ability to work independently and keep things organized- Availability for weekend work - full day work- Ability to communicate in English or Swedish in everyday work situationsYour profile:- Friendly, helpful, and motivated to support others- Structured and attentive to what needs to be done- Flexible and able to adapt in a dynamic work environment- Comfortable with practical tasks and able to work at a good pace- Able to take initiative and help create a pleasant environment for others- Positive, cooperative, and professional in day-to-day work
What the employer offers:- Weekend work from now until the end of May- A summer break, with the possibility to return in September- A unique and dynamic work environment within live entertainment- The opportunity to work closely with a creative and performance-based team- A practical and social role for someone who enjoys service and teamwork
Important:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Gårdet (visa karta
)
133 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Circus Dröse Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9868245