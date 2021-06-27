Service Application Engineer - Siemens Energy AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
Service Application Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2021-06-27
Service Application Engineer for Siemens Energy AB in Finspång
We are now looking for a new colleague who would like to come and work with us and with Gas Turbine Overhauls. Your main responsibility as a Service application engineer is to prepare and be responsible of the technical scopes for the upcoming inspections/overhauls while having a close collaboration with the project manager of the project.
The possibility of working with different areas within service will give you a great opportunity to grow and challenge yourself.
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOU
Your profile
* Bachelor or Master's in engineering (Mechanical, Electrical or related), or equivalent experience.
* Extended knowledge of Gas turbine or similar products, from design or field experience.
* Knowledge of Gas turbine maintenance concepts.
* Be able to work well in teams and have a good communication, both internally and externally.
* Ability to coordinate technical issues and conduct meetings.
* Ability to face the customer to present a technical scope.
* Good knowledge of IT systems/software, especially SAP, PLM2020 and MS Office.
* Good communication skills (written & oral) within the English language.
* Knowledge of the Swedish language is an advantage.
You will be working from our office in Finspång.
Your responsibilitites
* Define the technical scope for maintenance levels, repairs and inspections/overhauls along with any other site activities.
* Define detailed scope for sold service bulletins, modifications and additional activities for the customers to improve the performance, availability, reliability and safety.
* Present technical scope to the customers and adjust it accordingly to their expectations and site-specific needs.
* Define site activities and assembly tools/instruments needed for the site works.
* Prepare technical assistance to solve customer operational issues and problems.
* Take part in the work of improving the processes and software that are being used by us in our daily work.
* Some travel may occur 5-10%.
LET'S TALK ABOUT US
"Let's make tomorrow different today" is our genuine commitment at Siemens Energy to all customers and employees on the way to a sustainable future.
Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized.
A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around EUR29 billion in fiscal year 2019. In Sweden Siemens Energy has 2600 employees in 10 locations.
Read more about Siemens Energy here:
www.siemens-energy.com
MORE INSIGHTS
Be Energized. Be you.
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and compassion. Our combined creative energy is fueled by at least 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society. All of society.
Job & Career: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs , id nr 225749 not later than 2021-08-06.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Petra Dagberg, tel +46 (0)122 82730.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ida Gruväng Lundborg on tel. +46 (122) 84358.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69
Varaktighet, arbetstid
FULLTIME PERMANENT
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27
Ersättning
SALARY
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Siemens Energy AB
Jobbnummer
5831984
Sökord
