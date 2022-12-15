Service Application Engineer
2022-12-15
SGT 800 Maintenance Engineering: Service Application Engineer
The SGT 800 fleet is growing, and now we need to expand our engineering team that delivers preventive maintenance for our products. Our technical support and close collaboration with our customers worldwide, is essential for achieving high availability, reliability and a satisfied customer.
How You'll Make an Impact
Responsibilities include preparation of technical scope for planned inspections for our SGT 800 customers with "Long Term Program" (LTP) contracts. The inspections are tailored for each gas turbine unit, and scope includes upsell opportunities. The team gives technical support to customers with LTP and acts as the entry point to engineering for topics within any technical areas for example performance and fuels (not related to 24/7-support).
The daily work is organized in teams including Service Application Engineer, Sales Manager, Customer Contract Manager, Overhaul PM and Logistics. As Service Application Engineer, you will lead, co-ordinate and/or implement the technical parts of delivering preventive maintenance to our customers. You will also set technical feedback to quotes for selling service, and define & assess technical risks, often in consultation with other technical functions. At meetings, you are the technical representative of the project with customers, partners and within the project team. Before inspections, you prepare the inspection scope. During inspections, you provide back office support during office hours. After inspection, you are responsible for the update of product data in our systems. Several IT tools such as SAP and PLM2020 are used. In addition to this, you are the entry point for any technical questions coming up from customers and region, in between planned overhauls.
Usually there is approximately 1-5 travels to the customer per year, where you will talk about the planned and/or performed maintenance that will be/has been performed by our Field Service Engineers.
What You Bring
* You have commissioning or installation experience of SGT 800 turbines.
* You have a proven technical background relevant for gas turbine engineering. It can be a technical degree (ex Bachelor or Master of Science in mechanical engineering), or gas turbine work experience.
* You are eager to learn, and helpful to your colleagues and interfaces
* Curiosity about process improvement is a benefit, as this is one of our focus areas
* Skilled in communication - we work closely both internally and with the customer
* Comfortable with working in several IT systems
* Structured, driven and open-minded
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of 12 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with within the team before presenting the final scope. An internal mentorship program is set up to take care of new team members.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs,
id nr 239548 not later than 2023-01-31.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
