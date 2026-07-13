Service Advisor - Göteborg
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Sjukvårdschefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla sjukvårdschefsjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-13
, Salem
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
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Role Overview
The service advisor works proactively to ensure the day-to-day operation of the service reception and that customer service needs and expectations are met, from customer enquiry to invoice and follow-up. This work contributes to an optimized use of the workshop and long-term and profitable relationships with customers.
Duties
As a member of our service team, you will play a key role in the relationship between our customers and the bodyshop. You will have a broad and varied role with a great deal of responsibility and many points of contact.
Our customers are our top priority, which is why we see this role as central to our organization. It is crucial that all customer contacts are handled in a friendly, professional, service-oriented and helpful manner.
Focusing on the customer, understanding and translating customer needs into value-adding solutions, and maintaining a positive brand image are key aspects of the role.
In this role, you will also have the opportunity to help identify potential customers and create sales opportunities where Scania can deliver value to the customer while ensuring profitability.
Your responsibilities include receiving customers both over the counter and over the phone, providing service advice, and scheduling repairs. Daily administrative tasks such as invoicing and preparing quotes are also included in the role.
As a member of the service team, it is a natural expectation that you support your colleagues, for example with the flow of spare parts and administrative tasks, both in the workshop and in the spare parts department.
There are special services such as Service Advisor that may require candidates with knowledge of engines or experience in damage management and coordination of repair work. However, the text above is the most general text for a service advisor position.
Who are we?
We are a team of nice and talented colleagues in workshops, spare parts and sales. Together, we help each other to grow with the task and to develop both in their careers and as a person. Scania offers benefits that include well-being compensation, the possibility of a staff car, lunch benefit via Edenred. We have a benefits portal with discounted prices on products and services, Scania's employee support and favourable earnings-related pensions and insurances.
With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your personal development and career opportunities are available both locally and globally. If you want to develop with us, all paths are open to you!
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and diploma. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, the selection will take place continuously during the application period. The application date is 2026-07-22. A background check must be done for this position.
If you have questions or want to know more, please contact: Ivan Jachin at ivan.jachin@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10001688