Service Administrator
2023-11-27
Are you into preventing Cybercrime and eager to work with large infrastructure? If yes, the following might be for you!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Deliver great services to other customer in Swedbank, Savings bank, Subsidiary.
• Together with the Agile Product Owner work with requirements.
• Help Agile Product Owner to break down investment opportunities from the backlog into MVP's and User Stories.
• Maximizing opportunities for feedback and value
• Anchor the backlog items with relevant stakeholders.
• Describe Acceptance Criteria for the items in the backlog and write concrete workflows and make sure those are understandable to the rest of the team.
• Be part of our Agile journey, using DevSecOps practices to enable faster value delivery, optimization of security processes protecting customer transactions.
• Protect our Cloud journey using its security solution to deliver value based on Product area roadmap.
What is needed in this role:
• Knowledge or experience in ITIL process.
• Knowledge or experience working with Identity Access Management area.
• Experience or interest of working in Agile digital development.
• Grant system access for users/employees.
• Responsible for the daily service.
• Trouble shoot and solve access right related incidents.
• Follow the agreed processes.
• Offer process support.
• Second line support for managers authorized requesters and Agile Product Owners.
• Daily monitor the incoming tasks.
• Ensure that the bank's internal safety rules and regulations are followed.
• Be able to communicate effortlessly in English both writing and speaking.
• Good cooperation skills and a strong team player
• Self-driven, gives and takes responsibility.
• Self-structured/ Organized person.
• Proactively give feedback on the services and deliveries. In Swedbank we believe in feedback culture!
• In addition it is beneficial if you have:
• Mainframe skills.
• Active Directory.
• SailPoint.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .help me in my aim to build the best team making use of Agile methodologies.
For that, I believe in developing people and encourage employees to reach their full potential.
You will work closely together with highly skilled, ambitious, and experienced colleagues who will help and push you to the next level. You will be part of a positive, innovative and target oriented agile team. As group we are open, simple, and caring and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. We challenge obstacles together and we succeed or fail as a team.
As a manager I am positive, committed and believe in a coaching leadership. I enjoy seeing people develop and reach their individual goals. I work for an open and positive climate where everyone is involved and contributes to the team's development. I expect my team colleagues to take responsibility, have a positive attitude and live up to our values and that we together move our business forward.
Be part of international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging missions, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
Pss. Does this sound something for you? If yes, try investing a few minutes to share why in a cover letter. It would mean a lot to me!". Rasha Hana
your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 08.12.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Rasha Hana, +46858594535
SACO: Henrik
Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46
8 585 946 52
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 1 550-2 350 EURgross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 1 300-2 000 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 1 500-2 200 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
