Service Account Manager, Network Control
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Västerås Visa alla säljarjobb i Västerås
2023-12-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team if you're passionate about delivering exceptional service! As a Service Account Manager, you'll play a pivotal role in fostering strong customer relationships, driving sales, and managing contracts. Your dedication will make you the central point of contact for our valued customers, ensuring their voice is heard and needs met within our organization. Responsible for customer contracts, you'll champion customer satisfaction and system performance by promoting suitable services and engaging in add-on sales.
Joining the service organization at Network Control, Europe, you'll be part of a dynamic team offering a comprehensive SCADA solutions program for utilities, industries, and power systems customers. This role provides an exciting opportunity for collaboration across various departments, allowing you to expand your network within Hitachi Energy globally. If you're ready to contribute to the seamless operation of state-of-the-art SCADA systems, apply now and be part of our global success!
Your responsibilities
Single Point of Contact: Act as the main liaison for customers, ensuring their needs are met and providing dedicated support
Service Delivery: Deliver high-quality services to guarantee optimal system performance for our customers.
Continuous Improvement: Proactively work towards enhancing the customer experience, identifying areas for improvement.
Sales Initiatives: Actively participate in sales initiatives and independently pursue sales opportunities for your assigned customers.
Commercial Responsibility: Take charge of commercial aspects related to contracts, including planning, risk management, opportunities, and resource allocation.
Global Collaboration: Travel globally to meet customers and collaborate with colleagues, fostering a global perspective.
Core Values: Embrace and embody Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, taking responsibility for actions and caring for colleagues and the business.
Your background
Educational Qualifications: Possess a university degree in a technical field or demonstrate equivalent practical experience.
SCADA and Digitalization Experience: Preferably bring experience in SCADA applications or digitalization projects, enhancing your effectiveness in the role.
Project Management Proficiency: Showcase strong project management skills, demonstrating the ability to navigate and excel in complex projects.
Customer Relationship Management: Demonstrate a proven ability to support and effectively manage customer relationships, ensuring satisfaction and collaboration.
Travel Flexibility: Be open to occasional travel visiting customers.
Language Skills: Exhibit fluency in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in additional languages is considered a valuable asset.
More about us
We hope you are interested to join our global team! If you are interested and want to be part of the recruitment process, please send in your application no later than January 8.
Recruiting Manager Viljam Palosaari, viljam.palosaari@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, + 46 107-38 51 42. Other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Maryam Carlqvist, maryam.carlqvist@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8320255