SEO Specialist, Marketing Activation
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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Ready to shape the future of search and make fashion discoverable for millions of customers worldwide?
Join our award-winning SEO Operations team as an SEO Specialist, where you'll support key search optimization workstreams and play a key role in delivering H&M's global organic search strategy, working on one of the most ambitious SEO programmes in the industry.
In this role, you'll translate business priorities into impactful SEO initiatives, driving visibility and performance across multiple markets, combining traditional SEO with AI-driven innovation to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. You'll conduct audits, optimize content, and collaborate closely with creative, tech, and media teams to deliver a seamless, customer-centric experience across search touchpoints. Based at our vibrant Stockholm Head Office, you'll be part of a dynamic team working on exciting global projects. Perfect for someone who loves combining analytical thinking with a business mindset.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As part of our global SEO team, you will:
Support the SEO roadmap for strategic SEO initiatives related to ecommerce SEO and lead workstreams which shape how fashion consumers discover H&M online.
Conduct SEO Audits, including areas such as keyword research, content gap analysis, information architecture, onsite content optimization and internal linking to maximize visibility and business performance of our ecommerce store.
Support stakeholders from other teams to ensure that wider company initiatives are implemented in an SEO-friendly way, and present business cases of recommendations.
Support AI search projects, including Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and GEO-targeted strategies, ensuring that we stay ahead in delivering personalized, localized, and intelligent search experiences.
As part of the SEO Operation team, you will work closely with the SEO Lead, SEO Strategist and fellow SEO Specialists to deliver results.
WHO YOU ARE
3+ years of experience in a dedicated SEO role. Ecommerce experience is a plus.
Skilled at analysing and presenting data in a clear, actionable way for stakeholders.
Hands-on experience with SEO tools (e.g. Google Search Console, GA4, Conductor/ContentKing, Semrush, Ahrefs, Screaming Frog, keyword tracking platforms, AI search platforms, etc.).
Strong Excel skills.
Experience in joining and merging data sets and working with large-scale data.
Has excellent communication skills verbally, in writing, and in presentations.
Is fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Please note that this role is not focused on technical SEO or outreach, but knowledge of these areas is a plus.
Experience working with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) would be a plus.
Experience working with Jira or similar task management platforms is a plus.
As a person, you are
Methodical and organized, with strong attention to detail.
A fast learner with a passionately curious spirit and a strong interest in continuous improvement.
Strategic, customer-focused, and business-minded with a high drive for results.
A connector and collaborator who builds trust and strong relationships.
Comfortable taking initiative and thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Qualifications
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Additional information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment).
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm. The desired start date for the role is beginning of March. Apply by submitting your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30
https://smrtr.io/zzDbr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9985737