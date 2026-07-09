SEO Operations Specialist
Minnovation International AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for a talented SEO Operations Specialist to help grow our organic search presence across multiple European markets. The ideal candidate is a native speaker of one of our target languages with strong SEO expertise, excellent writing skills, and a passion for creating high-quality localized content.
Requirements
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree.
Native-level proficiency in German, Polish, Swedish, or Danish.
Professional English proficiency with the ability to communicate effectively in a global team.
Minimum 1 year of experience in SEO content writing or content marketing.
Hands-on experience with SEO tools such as Ahrefs, SEMrush, or Google Search Console.
A portfolio demonstrating content that has successfully ranked on the first page of Google.
Nice to Have
Basic Chinese language skills.
Experience in the travel, tourism, or lifestyle industry.
Experience using AI productivity tools such as ChatGPT or Claude.
Responsibilities
Create high-quality, SEO-optimized long-form content, including travel guides, blog articles, landing pages, FAQs, and other localized content.
Localize content for the target market by ensuring natural language usage, cultural relevance, and appropriate localization of currencies, units, and expressions.
Conduct regular content audits and update high-performing pages to improve rankings and user experience.
Perform in-depth keyword research tailored to the target local market.
Optimize on-page SEO elements, including meta titles, meta descriptions, heading structure (H1–H6), internal linking, and image alt text.
Monitor keyword rankings, organic traffic, click-through rate (CTR), and other SEO performance metrics using Google Search Console and other SEO tools.
Analyze competitors' SEO and content strategies to identify content gaps and growth opportunities.
Preferred Skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently in a remote, international environment.
Passion for SEO, content marketing, and continuous learning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8048896-2095537". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998698