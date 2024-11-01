SEO Manager
Soundtrack Technologies Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soundtrack Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
The role
The Marketing team, which is also part of the Growth team, is a multidisciplinary team responsible for top-of-funnel customer acquisition and brand awareness. As theSEO Manager in the Marketing team, you'll be working with other marketing team members, content strategists, copywriters, agencies, analysts, engineers, user researchers, and designers.This role reports to the Director of Digital Marketing.
Your primary focus will be to increase high quality organic traffic to our website leading to an increase in our paying customer base. The objective is to use both content, technical and off-site SEO to reach our target audience throughout their decision journey and bring them into our product. We are a data driven team and will continuously iterate based on insights, A/B testing and qualitative user feedback. Ideas can come from anyone, data is the final judge.
You can check out our website to see what kind of messaging and features you will be marketing, and also download our app to sign up for a free trial to get a first hand experience of our product.
Responsibilities
Directing and overseeing the SEO strategy and execution for our core website and additional site content (ex: blogs, guides)
Collaborating with our team of content strategists, copywriters and agencies to ideate and produce impactful SEO focused content
Working with our team of engineers and designers to ensure our website adheres to technical SEO and conversion rate optimization (CRO) best practices
Analyzing SEO performance against historical and forecasted goals, to provide actionable optimizations and testing proposals
Develop strong off-site SEO authority by generating quality backlinks and positioning our brand in other top-of-page SERP placements
Contribute to the team's vision, strategy and agenda
Helping the team grow as a whole by sharing knowledge and lifting each other up
About you
We're always looking to work with people who are friendly, professional, humble, open, and with a passion for details. You are probably not a stranger to describing yourself as:
Self-sustaining - you can work independently, taking initiatives and planning your own time
Curious - you enjoy learning new things to grow both professionally as well as on a personal level
A good communicator - you enjoy discussing different solutions and strategies for technical challenges
Agile - you feel comfortable in a dynamic environment where focus lies in what's important here and now, with the ability to realize when it's time to change the game plan and when to stick to it
Humble - you are an open person, you say what you mean and mean what you say
Street smart - crafty, able to build solutions with limited resources
Not a perfectionist - but disciplined and methodical in your approach to solving problems
Mandatory requirements
Created and executed on a long-term content roadmap targeting keywords/topics based on data using new and refreshed content
Strong proficiency in analyzing SEO performance using multiple dimensions, success metrics, and 1st and 3rd party tools (Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush)
Experience generating backlinks starting with outreach strategy, to securing relevant link or content placement
Familiar with technical SEO best practices including: multilingual configuration, pagespeed optimization, sitemap creation, and more
Comfortable working in website CMS platforms to edit and publish content
Experience with AI services/tools and a good understanding of how they can be used as an aid
Beneficial requirements (not required)
General interest in music and/or music technology
B2B or PLG SasS products
Copywriting and editing
YouTube video SEO
Front-end development (JavaScript, CSS)
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B company providing music streaming services to more than 80,000 businesses in over 70 countries, from the restaurant or retailer round the corner to larger brands such as Lululemon, Joe & The Juice, Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer.
The company consists of 90+ talented, motivated and humble employees. We follow the tenets of product-led growth (PLG), where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion. Our headquarters are located in central Stockholm (Odenplan).
Employee benefits
You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with aone-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups,after works and off-sites
Daily breakfast served at the office
If you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, please get in touch with our Director of Digital Marketing at ryan.walbridge@soundtrackyourbrand.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soundtrack Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556922-0014), https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com Kontakt
Ryan Walbridge ryan.walbridge@soundtrackyourbrand.com +46 0767125839 Jobbnummer
8990180