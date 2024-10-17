SEO Internship
Keystone Education Group AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keystone Education Group AB i Stockholm
SEO Internship Opportunity in Stockholm! We have an exciting internship opening for you in Stockholm! Join our dynamic team, where we focus on optimizing websites and elevating their visibility in search engine results. We promise that you'll gain hands-on experience and valuable insights into the technical aspects of SEO. What You'll Learn: As an SEO intern, you will: - Gain practical knowledge in SEO, particularly from a technical perspective - Learn how to identify and resolve issues in JavaScript-heavy environments - Conduct your own analyses with guidance from our expert supervisor Who We're Looking For: We are seeking candidates who: - Have a strong interest in SEO, especially in its technical components - Possess basic knowledge of HTML and JavaScript (a plus!) -Are eager to learn, explore, and grow through practical experience
Your Mentor:You'll be supervised by Daniel Carlbom, a seasoned SEO expert with over 15 years of experience in various sectors, including in-house roles, agencies (Web Guide Partner), and entrepreneurship. Daniel is not only knowledgeable but also has a passion for teaching and has educated many aspiring SEO professionals throughout his career. Good to know:This is a fantastic opportunity to kickstart your career in SEO, work closely with a mentor, and gain invaluable skills in a supportive environment. This internship is fulltime and anunpaid position with Keystone Education Group AB, and we want you to stay with us for minimum 10 weeks, preferably longer.Our Swedish office is based in Stockholm, and we are primarily looking for someone who can come into the office every now and then. With that said, we are still open for someone joining us, who lives in any location. If you're ready to take the first step into the world of SEO, we want to hear from you!About keystone:
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year, to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 800+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keystone Education Group AB
(org.nr 556652-1653), http://keg.com Arbetsplats
Keystone Education Group Jobbnummer
8961973