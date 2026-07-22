Sensory Analyst & Panel Technician for BAT in Malmö
Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag / Laborantjobb / Malmö Visa alla laborantjobb i Malmö
2026-07-22
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Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and enjoy combining hands-on work with data analysis? Would you like to work in an international environment where sensory science contributes to the development of future products? If so, this could be the role for you.
We are currently looking for a Sensory Analyst & Panel Technician for BAT in Malmö. In this varied role, you will combine hands-on support for daily sensory panel operations (40%) with planning, conducting, and analyzing sensory studies together with Sensory Scientists (50%). The remaining 10% of the role focuses on identifying opportunities to enhance sensory operations through AI and digitalization.
You will be based onsite in Malmö while collaborating with a global sensory team on projects across the world.
This is an ongoingfull-time consulting assignment through Adecco with a desired start date of September 1st.
Your responsibilities
As a Sensory Analyst & Panel Technician, you will support both the operational and analytical aspects of sensory research. Your responsibilities include:
Supporting the daily operations of multiple sensory panels by preparing samples, communicating with panellists, moderating panel sessions and training activities, and handling administrative and data-related tasks.
Managing sensory projects end-to-end together with Sensory Scientists, from planning and sample coordination to execution and reporting.
Designing experiments (DOE), programming questionnaires, and ensuring studies are conducted according to approved protocols and timelines.
Analyzing and interpreting sensory data, preparing reports, and communicating results and insights to internal stakeholders.
Managing a high volume of incoming testing requests while coordinating schedules based on business priorities and operational requirements.
Building a strong understanding of the company ́s product categories to identify trends and generate valuable insights across projects.
Supporting the implementation of AI, digital tools, and continuous improvements to standardize and enhance sensory operations.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you are structured, detail-oriented, and enjoy balancing hands-on laboratory work with analytical tasks. You work systematically, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and adapt easily to changing priorities.
You enjoy statistical analysis, survey programming, and transforming data into meaningful insights. You are also a strong communicator who builds professional relationships with both internal stakeholders and more than 50 panelists.
Finally, you enjoy driving projects from start to finish and are motivated by continuous improvement. You have an eye for consistency and enjoy identifying opportunities to standardize processes and develop new ways of working together with colleagues across Sweden and globally.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
A bachelor's degree in Sensory Science, Food Science, Statistics, Marketing Research, or another relevant field.
Excellent written and spoken English.
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Copilot.
It is considered an advantage if you have:
Experience designing and conducting sensory studies, consumer research, or clinical research.
Experience with survey programming or basic programming.
Experience with statistical analysis and reporting.
Proficiency in Swedish.
Practical information
Ongoing full-time consulting assignment through Adecco, based in Malmö.
Monday to Friday, with working hours of 9:30 AM–5:30 PM during panel sessions and 9:00 AM–5:00 PM on other days.
The role is primarily based onsite in Malmö, with some flexibility to work from home, depending on business needs.
Contact details
Background checks as well as drug and alcohol testing will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiter: Artemis Nikpour via artemis.nikpour@adecco.se
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco Support at info@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Norra Neptunigatan 42 (visa karta
)
211 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Assistant Consultant Manager
Artemis Nikpour Artemis.Nikpour@adecco.se Jobbnummer
10009281